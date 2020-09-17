Home Bike News RE Meteor 350 Dimensions Leak - Ground Clearance, Warranty, Accessories

RE Meteor 350 Dimensions Leak – Ground Clearance, Warranty, Accessories

Pearl Daniels
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

New leaked information throws some light on dimensions, service intervals, warranty and accessories for Meteor 350

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be one of the company’s major launches in the days ahead. It will be made available in three trims – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

‘Fireball’ variant will have two colours of Yellow and Red while the Stellar variant will be seen in three options of Red Metallic, Matte Black, and Metallic Gloss Blue. The top spec Supernova version will get two dual-tone paint schemes of Brown and Blue.

The three variants receive individual components that set them apart. The Fireball gets body graphics and decals, a single colour scheme on its fuel tank and blacked out components. The Stellar trim is seen with chrome accents on handlebars, a back rest for pillion rider and body coloured components while the top of the line Supernova gets a revised seat, machine cut alloy wheels and a windscreen.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Across range, the Meteor 350 will receive turn by turn navigation called Tripper Navigation which is in full colour and is Bluetooth enabled.

It will also be seen with a new age digi-analogue instrument cluster. Features will also include a USB charging port which allows riders to charge both smartphones and action cameras. The instrument cluster consists of 8 LED signs and an LCD screen showing off details of odometer, trip meter, time, service reminder, etc.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specs

Specs

New RE Meteor 350 will be powered by a 350cc, single cylinder, air cooled, fuel injected engine making 20.2 hp power and 27 Nm torque. The engine could get mated to a 5 speed gearbox. Leaked info also mentions that the long stroke engine delivers high torque on low rpm while the new gearbox will be smoother and get light clutch action. The Meteor 350 will get Ceat/Ace tyres measuring 100/90-19 and 140/70-17 at the front and rear respectively.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Youtube Channel Bullet Guru has shared new video, which brings to light dimensions of the Meteor 350 to light. It is 2140 mm long, 1140mm tall, has a seat height of 765 mm, ground clearance is at 170 mm, wheelbase is 1400 mm. It comes with 3 years warranty, service interval is 10k kms. Take a look at the detailed video below.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get a round shaped halogen headlamp, and not a full LED unit as what was expected. It does, however, get an LED ring around the headlamp.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The raised handlebars ensure a better riding position in an upright stance making it more comfortable for riders over longer distances. With launch likely to happen by the end of September, no pricing is announced as on date but estimates put the Meteor 350 at around Rs.1.65 lakhs.

Specs Meteor 350
Engine Single Cylinder
Cooling Air Cooled
Displacement 349cc
FI Yes
Power 20.2 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Torque 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Drive Chain
Transmission 5 Speed
Front Suspension Telescopic 41mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Rear Suspension Adjustable Twin Springs
Front Brakes 300 mm Single Disc
Rear Brakes 270 mm Single Disc
ABS Dual Channel
Front Tyre 100/90
Rear Tyre 140/70
Front Wheel 19 inch Alloy
Rear Wheel 17 inch Alloy
Fuel Tank 15 liters
Length 2140mm
Height 1140mm
Seat Height 765mm
Wheelbase 1400mm
Ground Clearance 170mm
Warranty 3 years
Oil Semi Synthetic 15W50
Oil Change Every 10k kms
Oil Dry Fill 2.2 L
Oil Refill 1.7 L

