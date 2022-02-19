Renault Arkana Compact SUV Spied Testing In India For 1st Time

A test mule of the Arakana was spotted recently, raising speculation of a possible launch in the country

Renault India recently achieved the milestone of selling 1 lakh units of its Triber. As far as numbers are concerned, as of now, Renault happens to be the best selling European car brand in the country.

With competition increasing from all quarters, it seems that Renault is now trying to work upon the next gen products for the country. It shouldn’t be a surprise as Renault’s erst-while best seller, the Duster has in fact gone out of production recently. Duster had aged considerably and needed an update to survive in the market.

Renault Arkana SUV For India?

Interestingly, a test mule of the Renault Arkana has been spotted in Chennai now. Images are credited to automotive enthusiast mukesh_halfbiker. For the uninitiated, the Arkana happens to be one of Renault’s SUV-coupe which it sells in multiple international markets, like Russia etc. The model is based upon the B0 platform, which has also been employed for models like the India-spec Renault Captur and Duster.

Interestingly, back in Nov 2021, Renault India had teased the Arkana SUV on their social media handles. Is Renault planning to launch Arkana as a replacement to Duster in India, only time will tell. It is also possible that it could be a test mule through which Renault might be trying to do some initial tests to check suitability of the model or some of its components for the Indian market.

Few months ago, we had also seen Renault testing a Koleos unit in the country, possibly for similar reasons. Talking about the Arkana, the model had made its debut in concept form in 2018. Without making much changes to its design, Renault introduced the Arkana for the Russian market in 2019. Later, the product got launched in other markets like Korea, UK etc.

Renault Arkana SUV Details

In terms of dimensions, the Arkana measures 4,545 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and 1,565 mm in height. It rides on a wheelbase of 2,721 mm and has a good ground clearance of 205 mm for the AWD version and 208 mm for the Front Wheel Drive version. In comparison, it lands up being longer than the India-spec Duster or Captur, Jeep Compass and marginally shorter than the Tata Harrier or MG Hector.

In terms of width, it is comparable to models like the Compass or Duster, however is significantly shorter in height due to its coupe-like styling. Key highlights of its exterior design are its front DRLs and stylish tail-lamps. If you were to ask us, its rear clearly stands out and adds to the desirability factor for the car.

International markets get multiple powertrain options on the Arkana, including mild hybrid and E-Tech Hybrid tech-packs. Most often, the Arkana is sold along with a 1.3 litre petrol motor and gets an automatic gearbox.

Current line-up of Renault India comprises the Kiger, Kwid and the Triber. With the discontinuation of the current-gen Duster, Renault will have to plan on bringing in the new generation Duster or a replacement. In case it plans on bringing in the Arkana, it will be a competitor to the likes of Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass and 5-seater versions of the XUV700. Pricing will mostly be around the Rs 12-20 lakhs mark.