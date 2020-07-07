New Renault Car Discounts July 2020 up to Rs 70k – Kwid, Triber, Duster

Renault India is offering cash discounts and exchange benefits on the Kwid, Triber and Duster

With plants and dealerships opening doors since May 2020, car sales have been on the rise. Sales are slowly inching upwards but nowhere close to pre-COVID-19 levels. Keen to stir up some sales, automakers in the country are offering hefty discounts and exchange benefits so as to woo buyers back into company showrooms.

Renault India is extending special offers for the month of July 2020. Buyers of the smallest car in the company lineup, the Kwid entry level hatchback is available at benefits upto Rs.29,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs.10,000, exchange offer of Rs.15,000 and special benefit to corporate buyers at Rs.4,000.

The Renault Kwid is priced between Rs.2.29 lakhs to Rs.5.01 lakhs and noted sales to the extent of 2,441 units in June 2020 down 44 percent as against sales of 4,360 units sold in the same month of the previous year. There will also be no EMIs charged for the first three months.

Discounts and benefits on the Renault Triber Manual variant extends to a total of Rs.27,000. There is no cash discount on this model but exchange benefits are upto Rs.20,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs.7,000. Buyers of the Renault Triber AMT can avail of loyalty bonus for existing Renault users along with Rs.7,000 corporate benefits, while it is also for this model that no EMIs are being charged for the first three months of loan disbursement. Renault India accounted for sales of 2,064 units of the Triber in June 2020 a significant improvement as compared to 931 units sold in May 2020.

The Renault Duster Rxe and Rxz variants are being offered with Rs.25,000 exchange benefits along with Rs.20,000 corporate discounts and the Duster RxS petrol variant can be had at Rs.25,000 cash discount, Rs.25,000 exchange benefit along with a Rs.20,000 corporate discount. Again for all variants of the Renault Duster, the company is not charging EMI for 3 months after loan disbursement with capping at Rs.7.5 lakhs. Only 129 units of Renault Duster were sold in June 2020, which was quite weak sales performance, down 85.37 percent, as compared to 882 units sold in June 2019.

The Renault Duster BS6 was launched in March 2020. It is currently the most affordable compact SUV in its space and priced between Rs.9.49 lakhs and Rs.9.99 lakhs. Following its update to BS6 emission standards, the 1.5 liter K9K diesel engine Duster variant has been discontinued and it is now exclusively powered by a 1.5 liter petrol unit that makes 104.5 hp power and 142 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox. The company also plans to add an automatic variant sometime later this year.