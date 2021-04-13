Renault Cars To Reach A Wider Audience In Rural India Via CSC Grameen eStore

Renault India currently possesses 500 sales and 475+ service touchpoints across 360 towns in the country

In order to strengthen its reach in rural and remote parts of the country, Renault India has joined hands with CSC Grameen eStore, a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Limited (CSC-SPV). As part of this tie-up, Renault’s lineup for the Indian market will be listed on CSC Grameen eStore.

Promotion of Digital Retail in Rural India

Renault products will be made available to potential customers in hinterlands through aspirational Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). For reference, CSC Grameen eStore is an eCommerce initiative by CSC under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that has been developed to promote digital ordering and delivery in rural areas, making digital inclusion of rural India a reality.

The Indian arm of the French carmaker will come up with a strategy that will facilitate smooth operations at rural e-commerce. The mechanism would supply products to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who will help enlist the products on select CSC Grameen eStores.

VLE’s will further be responsible for the promotion, generation of inquiries and facilitation of sales to end customers in rural areas with the support of respective Renault Authorised dealerships.

On the occasion of this landmark development, Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “We see tremendous potential in the rural markets, and are aggressively pursuing an innovative and comprehensive strategy to amplify and grow our presence in Rural India. The digital transformation has brought about a revolutionary change in dissipating physical boundaries and hindrances, helping bring different rural and semi-urban markets onto a common platform.”

Other Initiatives By Renault In Recent Times

This is not the first case where Renault has tried to establish its presence in rural India. Last year, the French carmaker initiated a project called VISTAAR to amplify and strengthen its presence across the hinterlands of the country. The brand also launched a new initiative called ‘Rural Float’ recently that consisted of a fully functional mobile showroom. This was done in order to showcase the latest model under its portfolio- the subcompact UV Kiger to consumers in rural areas.

Renault Back On Sales Track

Renault has received a breadth of fresh air in India after struggling to make a mark in more than a year. With the launch of Kiger, the French automaker has shown tremendous growth in its sales figures. In March 2021, the company was able to sell 12,356 units across the country in comparison to just 3,269 units sold in March last year. This resulted in YoY growth of 278 percent.

Kiger is currently offered at a price range between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.72 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) and is available in four trim levels- RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. Renault also recently tied up with CERO recycling to offer special benefits to consumers who have scrapped their old vehicle in favour of new ones.