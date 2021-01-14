Renault Dacia Bigster Concept Debuts – 3 Rows, 7 Seat SUV Above Duster?

If Renault plans to bring the production version of Dacia Bigster SUV to India, it would lock horns with the new Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Creta 7-seater

Renault’s subsidiary Dacia has unveiled an interesting new SUV design concept called Bigster. Measuring 4.6 meter in length, the concept previews a new flagship SUV that is set to be positioned above the Duster. To give an idea, it is as big as the upcoming Tata Safari and Skoda Kodiaq in length. Fortuner is bigger, at about 4.8 meter in length.

The production version of the Dacia Bigster is one of the three new vehicles to be launched by the Romanian brand by 2025. Duster is also a Dacia product, which was first launched in Europe. In India, as Dacia is not present, Duster was launched under the Renault brand name. Compared to Renault, Dacia is considered to be a more affordable brand.

Dacia Bigster

It looks like Dacia Bigster’s styling is an evolution of the popular Duster’s design philosophy. The key visual elements include a wide front fascia with LED illumination, a flat roof line, muscular haunches, flared wheel arches, and a simple rear fascia with Y-shaped combination lights. The length of the SUV concept suggests that the production model will accommodate three rows of seats.

Taking the center stage is a new Dacia logo which is expected to debut on production vehicles in the coming months. The concept’s protective exterior panels are made of recycled plastics. Dacia has not revealed the interior but expect the production model to be equipped with a fresh design and state-of-the-art features.

Also previews next gen Duster?

With the Dacia/Renault Duster due for a replacement in near future, we expect the Bigster concept to spawn a shorter 5 seat derivative which will carry forward the popular nameplate. The 5 and 7 seat combo seems to be the direction the global mid-size crossover segment is heading towards.

This way, the automaker’s can cover a wider range of audience with a single product. The current examples include the MG Hector and Hector Plus, Tata Harrier and Safari, and Hyundai Creta and its upcoming 7-seat derivative.

To be underpinned by Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF-B modular platform, the Dacia Bigster will be offering C-Segment features for B-segment money. With the creation of new Dacia-Lada Business Unit, more synergies and better economies of scale are on the horizon to keep the overall cost structure competitive.

Renault has confirmed that all the future Dacia and Lada products will be based on the aforementioned platform. Without revealing much, Dacia has stated that the Bigster will be offered with both alternative energy (probably LPG) and hybrid powertrain options.

Will it come to India?

The Renault Duster may currently not have the same presence it once had in India but the nameplate still has significant marketing value. So, the next generation model will be an important addition to the French carmaker’s Indian portfolio, and a longer 7-seat model would be of strategic importance.

So, we will be surprised if the production version of the Bigster concept does not make it to India with a Renault badge. However, we don’t expect this to happen before 2025.