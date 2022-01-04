Renault India Sales Dec 2021 – Kwid, Triber, Duster, Kiger

Renault India reported a 37.45 percent YoY de-growth while MoM sales increased 21.34 percent

Taking Renault India sales through the calendar year 2021 into account, it was a 19.08 percent increase in sales. Sales stood at 95,878 units in the past month, up from 80,518 units sold in the same period of 2020.

Renault India Sales 2021 – Monthly Report

The year started off on a positive note with sales growth reported in the first 8 months of the year. The same could not be said about the balance 4 months when sales dipped significantly.

Starting off the year 2021 with 8,209 units sold in January 2021, this was a 5.18 percent growth over 7,805 units sold in January 2020. Sales increased significantly in February and March to 11,043 units and 12,356 units respectively relating to a 25.72 percent and 277.97 percent growth YoY. Q1 2021 sales stood at 31,608 units, up 59.17 percent over 19,858 units sold in Q1 of 2020.

Even as sales in April 2020 failed to take off due to the onset of the pandemic, the month of April 2021 saw 8,642 units sold followed by May and June 2021 with 2,620 units and 6,100 units respectively.

This was a growth of 49.46 percent and 31.64 percent over sales in the same two months of 2020. Q2 2021 sales therefor ended with a 171.83 percent growth to 17,362 units, up from 6,387 units sold in Q2 2020. H1 2021 sales were at 4,970 units, up 86.59 percent over 26,245 units sold in H1 of 2020.

The next three months saw sales increase in July (9,787 units) and August (9,703 units) while sales in September dipped to 7,326 units, down 16.80 percent over 8,805 units sold in September 2020. Q3 2021 sales were at 26,816 units, up 15.15 percent over 23,287 units sold in Q3 2020.

Therein it was negative sales reported by the company as October (8,910 units), November (5,052 units) and December 6,130 units) suffered significant de-growth over the corresponding months in 2020. This ended the Q4 2021 period with sales of 20,092 units, down 35.16 percent over 30,986 units sold in Q4 2020. H2 2021 sales also dipped 13.57 percent to 46,908 units, down from 54,273 units sold in H2 2020.

Renault India Sales Dec 2021

Despite the fact that Renault India had extended hefty discounts up to Rs 1,30,000 all through the month of December 2021, sales have dipped by as much as 37.45 percent. Sales which had stood at 9,800 units in December 2020 fell to 6,130 units in the past month.It was however, a MoM sales increase of 21.34 percent from 5,052 units sold in November 2021.

Renault Austral SUV Teased

Renault has teased its upcoming Austral SUV ahead of global debut in 2022. This is being offered in the compact segment. However, as on date, the Renault Austral is exclusively meant for European markets.

It is not yet confirmed if it will be launched in India any time soon, which it should, particularly considering that Renault has no offering in the compact SUV segment, an area which has been noting increased demand in the country.