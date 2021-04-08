Renault Kiger, Kwid, Duster Buyers Can Now Avail Benefits Of Scrappage Policy

CERO will not only take care of the vehicle scrapping but will also handle de-registration of the scrapped vehicle

Renault has announced a brand new partnership with Cero Recycling in the wake of a new vehicle scrappage policy laid down by the Government of India. Named the ‘R.E.L.I.V.E’ Program, this initiative is aimed at providing potential consumers a hassle-free medium of scrapping their old vehicles.

For reference, CERO Recycling is a joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade Ltd. and MSTC – a government of India enterprise. It is also the country’s first organised scrap vehicle recycling firm. This new program will also enable consumers to scrap their old vehicles for a new Renault car eligible for attractive benefits on their new purchase.

Process of Vehicle Scrapping

The French automaker has launched this program in major metropolitans of India including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Pune. Interested customers can bring their old or end-of-cycle cars regardless of the brand logo they are wearing and get a fair scrap evaluation.

An appropriate amount for the scrapped vehicle will be quoted after a comprehensive evaluation of it. Post this evaluation, the firm will also provide the user a Certificate of Destruction (CoD) and will be eligible for additional guaranteed scrap benefit over the existing monthly offers.

Benefits that can be availed

These benefits will be applicable to Renault products such as Triber, Kwid and Duster. Not only cars but Renault would also be extending these offers to people willing to scrap their old two-wheelers as well. Such prospective buyers can avail a loan from Renault Finance at subsidized rate of 7.99 percent for the purchase of any Renault vehicle.

The entire process from vehicle evaluation to official de-registration at local RTO and delivery of the official certificate of deposit/destruction of old vehicles will be carried out by local Renault dealership in association with CERO Recycling.

Lauding the new scrappage policy by the Government of India, Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “The scrappage policy is a very important step towards the right direction in making India a hub of manufacturing and elevates the Indian auto industry a notch up in terms of better technology adoption, safer and cleaner vehicles. The scrappage policy will help in significantly reducing the pollution levels and streamlining the unorganised & fragmented recycle market in the country.”

CERO infrastructure

CERO currently has three state-of-the-art dismantling centers at Pune, Greater Noida and Chennai while it has collection centers in major cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. The company further intends to establish its presence in 25 cities within the next 8-10 months. A simialr module has also been initiated by Mahindra in partnership with CERO.