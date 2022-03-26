Renault Kiger Black Colour Spotted At Dealer – Dark Edition?

Renault Kiger has a long list of rivals including Nissan Magnite, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon to name a few

Renault has earned a fresh breath of life in the Indian market by launching Kiger last year. The French carmaker’s latest offering caters to the highly competitive subcompact UV segment which comprises some of the heavyweights of the Indian car market.

As of now, the car is generating decent sales – averaging at about 2,500 units per month. To boost sales, rivals have launched new colour options, special editions, etc. Renault too has regularly updated Kwid with new editions. Same treatment is expected to be given to Kiger.

Renault Kiger Black Colour – Dark Edition

Renault Kiger is currently offered in a choice of 6 colours – Blue, Silver, White, Brown, Grey, and Red. There is no black colour available. Now, inside a Renault showroom, a Black colour Kiger has been spied. The image was shared by Youtube channel Raftaar 7811.

It is not clear if this is a new colour option or a Special Dark edition of Kiger. Renault India website has no mention of Black colour for Kiger. It is also possible that this could be a dealer-level modification.

Kiger Engine, Transmission Options

Renault offers two petrol engine options with Kiger- a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. The former is good enough to generate an output of 71bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. Whereas the latter licks out 99 bhp and 160 Nm (152 Nm in AT) of peak torque. A 5-speed manual is offered as standard across the range while a 5-speed AMT is offered in the naturally aspirated unit and a CVT automatic gearbox is offered in the turbocharged unit as options.

Kiger is offered in four trim levels namely RXE, RXL RXT, and RXZ. Top-spec RXZ trim is available with creature comforts such as LED headlamps, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, ambient lighting, push-button start/stop, fully digital instrument console and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Prices start at Rs 5.79 lakh and go up to Rs 10.23 lakh (ex-sh).

Renault Kiger Safety

Global NCAP has crash tested the Renault Kiger that is on sale in India. It has scored a 4 star safety rating for adult occupants and 2 star for child occupants. In terms of ranking, Kiger ranks as the 13th safest car in India for adults and 19th for child safety rating.

Renault Triber also received a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP a few months ago. For the uninitiated, Kiger is based on the same CMFA+ platform that also underpins the Triber MPV. It also shares the same platform with its Japanese cousin Nissan Magnite which coincidentally also has a 4-star safety rating under its belt. The only difference being that the latter was crash-tested by the ASEAN NCAP.