Renault Kiger First Official Teaser Revealed – Ahead of Magnite Launch

Ahead of Nissan Magnite launch later this month, Renault has teased version of the same UV

Renault India has shared a new teaser video, which looks like the concept of their upcoming compact sub 4 meter crossover. Renault describes this funky looking show car as, “We are ready for new adventures! The new fun and sporty Renault Showcar will guide you to your favorite playground, be it the city or the outdoors. Watch the teaser here and stay tuned to know more.”

No more details are revealed. If we were to guess, this is the pre-production concept of Kiger. Renault has not officially announced the name of the car, but leaked registration data indicates that this compact UV could be called Kiger upon launch early next year. Take a look at the teaser video below.

Renault Kiger Spy Shots

Renault Kiger test mule sported a coupe like stance; as compared to the Nissan Magnite‘s taller stance. Kiger gets a sculpted boot design, roof rails in a grey colour scheme and black cladding on its rear bumper. The Kiger will receive a V shaped front grille, LED head and 3D tail lamps, LED turn indicators and reverse light and a steeper rear windshield.

Larger wheel arches, dual tone rear bumper, bold crease lines, a floating roof design were also seen on the model on test. The Kiger will also receive a shark fin antenna, rear wiper and will sit on 5 spoke alloy wheels.

The interiors of the Renault Kiger will see a five seater layout. It will get a multi function steering wheel with mounted controls, a fully digital instrument cluster, larger infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with the brands connected technology, climate controls, reverse parking camera etc. The Kiger will get four airbags as a part of its safety equipment.

Renault will offer the new Kiger with the same engine lineup as seen on the Magnite. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine will make 71 hp power and 96 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual. The new 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine, codenamed HR10, will have output of about 100 hp power and 160 Nm torque. It will be offered with manual as well as CVT automatic.

Magnite – Kiger

Renault Nissan Alliance in India has given us many cars which are basically same underneath. From sharing engine options to parts to features, they are the same cars. For example, Duster – Terrano, Pulse – Micra, Scala – Sunny, Captur – Kicks. Launching multiple cars on the same platform helps in huge cost savings.

But unfortunately, none of the Renault-Nissan duo has clicked at the same time. For example, Duster managed to have decent sales, but Terrano did not and so was discontinued. Sunny did manage a few sales, but Scala did not, and so on. Never both cars clicked at the same time, as far as sales are concerned.

Now, Nissan and Renault are getting ready to launch same platform cars yet again. This time in the form of Magnite and Kiger. Will they both manage to get good sales, or will one eat into the sales of the other? Only time will tell.

Apart from fighting with each other for market share, Kiger-Magnite duo will also have to contend with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, etc.