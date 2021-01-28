Renault Kiger Compact UV Debuts – To Rival Nissan Magnite, Launch Soon

Renault Kiger is more feature rich as compared to the Nissan Magnite

The Renault Kiger was seen in concept format in November 2020 and its final production version has now been revealed today. It bears a strong similarity to the concept, as can be seen in the images of production spec Renault Kiger.

Tri-beam LED projector headlamps

Renault Kiger enters a five seater compact SUV segment and will be positioned on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Nissan Magnite. It gets Tri-beam LED projector headlamps and horizontally positioned LED DRLs.

It also gets split headlamp cluster and C-shaped LED tail lamps along with other exterior features of a floating roofline, an aggressive front bumper, wide central air inlet, a shark fin antenna and will sit on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Renault also showed off a new colour on the Kiger. This was called ‘Aurora Borealis’ colour that changes according to the incident light and viewing angle.

Kiger will come in with a host of interior driver and passenger comforts and safety equipment. These includes some borrowed from the Renault Triber and Nissan Magnite such as a dual glove box, digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, keyless entry, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate controls.

Kiger will be offered in a choice of 6 colour options. All of which can be chosen with a black roof, allowing customers to opt for dual tone. It comes with best in class boot space of 405 liters. Renault says that the Kiger is the most accomplished vehicle the company has built for India.

Power, Performance and Price

Renault Kiger will get its power via the same engine lineup as seen on the Nissan Magnite. The base variants will be powered by a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 71 hp power and 96 Nm torque. This will be mated to a 5 speed manual transmission.

The top spec variants will get a 1.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine making 100 hp power and 160 Nm torque. This engine will get mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox as well as a AMT option will be seen on the top end variants. Kiger claims best in class fuel efficiency. It also gets Multi Sense DriveModes.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, shared, “Renault has continued to move forward in India and has navigated the challenging macro-economic environment, bettering the industry trends. We have managed this by our robust business strategy which includes our exciting product range, laser-sharp focus on quality and customer centricity and our aggressive network ramp up across the country.

Today, we take another major step in India with the global reveal of Renault KIGER, our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an excitingly sporty, super smart and attractively stunning offering. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Renault KIGER will once again make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers and we look forward to building on our increasing customer base with this new game-changer.”

The new Kiger enters production at the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. It is at this plant that the company will not only produce the Kiger for domestic markets, but also for exports. Launch will take place in the coming weeks.

Extensive localization will ensure aggressive pricing between Rs.5.5-9.5 lakhs (ex-sh) which could prove to be a major game changer for the company. This affordable pricing will allow the Kiger will face competition in its segment that currently sees the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V.