Renault Kiger Mass Production Starts – 1st Unit Rolls Out Of Chennai Plant

The new Renault Kiger will be among the most feature packed compact SUVs in its segment

The SUV space is bursting at its seams. Every automaker in India is keen to cash in on the added demand this ever growing segment has been receiving and a range of new and more affordable models are being planned for launch.

Nissan has recently launched the Magnite and Tata Motors has started moving the new 2021 Safari into showrooms ahead of launch. The Citroen C5 Aircross is set to enter markets in March along with the Skoda Kushaq. The next UV planned for launch in India is the Renault Kiger.

Ahead of launch, Renault India has started mass production of the compact UV. First unit of Kiger rolled out of the production line earlier today. In the photo above – Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director – Renault India Operations; Biju Balendran, Managing Director & CEO – RNAIPL; Krishnan Sundararajan, Managing Director – RNTBCI and Silvio Roca, DMD – RNAIPL with Renault KIGER as it rolls out from the Assembly line.

Renault Kiger Colour Options

The Renault Kiger is a subcompact UV that will be offered in a range of colour schemes. The monotone shades include Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue and Moonlight Silver. A Planet Grey and Ice Cool White paint scheme has also been detailed while all variants get a Mystery Black roof. The top of the line variant gets an exclusive dual-colour scheme of Radiant Red with Black roof.

The Renault Kiger is based on the same CMF-A platform as the Nissan Magnite. Exterior styling has been viewed with winged front grille, tri-beam LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, a floating roofline with roof rails, flared wheel arches, a sculpted bonnet and 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels in a dual tone colour scheme.

The new Kiger will also receive a shark fin antenna, roof mounted spoiler, C shaped LED tail lamps and a dual tone bumper with silver skid plate. Dimensions stand at 3,991mm length, 1,750mm width and 1,600mm height. It gets a 2,500mm long wheelbase and boot space of 405 liters along with ground clearance at 20mm.

Renault Kiger Interior Features

It will receive an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7 inch fully digital TFT instrument cluster and automatic climate controls. It will also get wireless phone charging, keyless entry, steering mounted control, keyless entry, wireless phone charging and a host of storage spaces. Safety equipment will be via a total of 4 airbags, isofix child seat mounts, seat belt alerts and ABS and EBD.

Sharing its powertrain options with the Nissan Magnite, the new Renault Kiger will be powered by a 1.0 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine making 71 hp power and 96 Nm torque and a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine offers 99 hp power and 160 Nm torque and both engines get mated to 5 speed manual gearbox. The 1.0 liter engine also receives a 5 speed AMT while the turbo petrol unit gets a CVT automatic gearbox.

Once launched, the Renault Kiger will compete with a long list of models in similar segments such as the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.