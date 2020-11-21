Renault Kiger Production Spec Test Mule Spied With New Alloys

Renault Kiger shares its underpinnings with Nissan Magnite and is expected to launch early next year

Just recently, Renault revealed first official images of the concept version of its upcoming subcompact SUV Kiger. The funky-looking showcar is essentially a pre-production concept of Kiger which is slated to be launched soon.

The subcompact UV has been spotted testing in roads on several occasions recently which might suggest that its launch might be around the corner. Another set of images have come up where three test mules of the compact crossover could be seen testing.

Exterior Design

The latest set of spied images and video are thanks to automotive enthusiast Aadhitya. These were clicked in Munnar recently. As seen in the images of the concept version, the sub-4 metre crossover sports a distinct coupe-like design which enhances the car’s sporty appeal. In comparison, its cousin Nissan Magnite which shares the same mechanicals as its French counterpart gets a taller stance.

The front fascia gets a bow-shaped grille along with LED headlights. It receives a sculpted boot, black cladding on its rear bumper, flared up wheel arches, a steeper rear windshield, LED turn indicators and C-shaped 3D taillamps. Like the previous spied images, the test mules sported a floating roof design. Other notable highlights on the exterior include 5-spoke alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, reverse light and rear wiper. Overall the exterior is found to be a lot similar to Kwid.

Expected Features

Images of the interior are still kept under wraps. The equipment onboard is expected to be on lines of Magnite. This will include a standalone 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-functional instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, automatic climate control, premium fabric seats and a lot more. Other premium features expected are a wireless phone charger, ambient mood lighting, air purifier and puddle lamps.

When it comes to safety, Kiger is expected to offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBS, rear parking sensors and anti-theft alarm as standard. Other safety features in board expected are reverse parking camera, hill start assist (HSA), remote keyless entry and Traction Control system (TCS).

Powertrain, Transmission Options

In terms of powertrain, it will be powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The other engine option is a 1.0-litre HR0 turbo petrol engine which returns an output of 100 bhp and a peak torque of 160 Nm (152 Nm for CVT). Transmission duties will be carried out by a 5-speed manual as standard with the option of a CVT automatic gearbox for the turbocharged unit.

Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform, the same which underpins Magnite and Renault Triber. It will be the third model from the French brand after Kwid and Triber to be launched in India before other international markets. Upon its launch, it will lock horns with a host of rivals such as Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue to name a few. Its Japanese cousin is planned for launch on 2nd Dec; which will be followed by Kiger’s launch early next year. It is expected to be priced in a similar bracket between Rs 5.5-10 lakh (ex-showroom).