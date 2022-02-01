Renault Koleos Mid Size SUV Spied Testing In India

Renault Koleos was previously on sale in India – But was discontinued after poor demand

Renault sales in India have been steady for the past few years. Thanks to the success of their cars like Kwid, Triber and now the recently launched Kiger. The three UVs have brought in generous sales volume for Renault.

The company has also planned the launch of a new generation Duster which is expected to hit showrooms in India sometime later this year. Ahead of that, the second generation Renault Koleos has been spied testing in India. However, the premium SUV isn’t expected to launch in India anytime soon.

2nd Gen Renault Koleos Spied in India

It is very much likely that the French brand is using the Renault Koleos Mid Size SUV as a testbed for testing new components developed by the company. The prototype spotted was not wearing a hint of camouflage. For the uninitiated, the first-gen Koleos went on sale in India in 2011. However, after a brief and very unsuccessful stint in India, the French carmaker pulled the plug on the SUV.

A steep price tag resulted in the SUV finding very few takers in India. The current-gen Koleos has been on sale in international markets since April 2016 but has never reached Indian shores. It is based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF C/D platform that underpins Espace, Talisman and Kadjar.

Koleos Design & Specs

In terms of design, Koleos flaunts a signature Renault styling featuring a typical Renault front fascia with a grille embellished in chrome and flanked by slim LED headlamps. The front face is complemented by large C-shaped LED DRLs. Moving towards the rear, the SUV features slim wraparound taillamp clusters, shark-fin antenna, faux twin diffusers and a large metallic bash plate.

Internationally, Koleos is offered two petrol and two diesel engine options. Peak power output is rated between 130 bhp and 175 bhp. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and Renault-Nissan’s X-Tronic CVT gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels via an optional all-wheel-drive system on higher variants.

Future products from Renault

When Koleos was available in India, it locked horns with premium mid-size SUVs such as Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson. Future developments by Renault at the moment are a mystery with no specific launch timelines set for any new product. While the new-gen Duster has been confirmed for India, the company hasn’t shared any prospective launch timeline.

Renault was also planning to venture into the electric mobility space with the launch of a fully electric version of Kwid. A concept prototype of the same was displayed at the last edition of Auto Expo. However, there has been no word with regards to its launch in India by the French carmaker.

