Renault Kwid Based Sub 4m Sedan (Dzire Rival) – Plans Cancelled

The French automaker had earlier confirmed its plans for a subcompact sedan in the AutoExpo held in February last year

The current craze for SUVs seems to be taking a toll on other segments of passenger vehicles. In the past few years, SUVs have eaten a sizeable share of other segments of cars, especially sedans forcing manufacturers to invest more in the development of new SUVs. The latest victim, in this case, is Renault.

Renault had earlier revealed its intentions of developing a sub-4 metre compact sedan based on the CMF-A+ platform. which would rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. However, reports suggest that the French brand might have scrapped the plans altogether.

No Maruti Dzire Rival From Renault

According to a report, the company has dropped its plans for developing a subcompact sedan, codenamed ‘LBA’, for India and will instead focus on developing new utility vehicles in B and C segments. In an interaction with a leading newspaper, Venkataram Mamillapalle, MD & CEO of Renault India, revealed that Renault’s core focus will be developing sub-Rs 10 lakh cars in the country.

Possible Specifications of sedan

Currently, the CMF-A+ architecture underpins models such as Triber, Kiger and Nissan’s Magnite. If all had gone according to plans then this sub-4 metre sedan would have been powered by most probably by either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit or a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill, same as Kiger and Magnite.

The former returns an output of 71 bhp and 96 N of peak torque while the latter kicks out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options would have included a 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT and CVT automatic.

The French automaker is also working towards launching a turbocharged version of Triber which unfortunately has been delayed to 2022. This derivative of the compact MPV will feature the same 1.0-litre turbocharged engine with the same sets of specifications as Kiger and Magnite.

It is expected to cost around 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also expected to introduce an electrified variant of Kwid sometime later in future which was showcased in the last edition of AutoExpo held in February 2020.

New-Gen Duster

Renault is also working on the new-gen Duster which is expected to make its global debut by late 2022 or early 2023. The new Duster is expected to be offered in both five-seat and seven-seat configuration.

The French carmaker’s Romanian subsidiary brand Dacia recently revealed the Bigster Concept which is based on the new Duster’s platform but is substantially bigger than the current model. More details about it are expected from Renault in the coming few months.

