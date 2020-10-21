Renault Kwid, Triber, Duster Special Offers For Public Sector, Govt Employees

Renault India exclusive offers for Govt employees with leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher

Renault India has announced additional offers for public sector employees, central and state government employees, including doctors and teachers, which amount to Rs 22,000. This is in addition to festive season offers that have already been rolled out.

Discounts are in the range of upto Rs 70,000 on Duster, Rs 40,000 on Kwid, and Rs 30,000 on Triber. Renault India also retails cars for Defence (CSD) and Police (CPC) servicemen, through respective canteen stores.

The schemes are in tandem with recent a recent announcement by the Government of India, which introduced a leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher for Government employees. This compensates for leaves lost this year on account Covid-19 pandemic.

The offers are being rolled out across the industry, wherein govt employees can encash the voucher from any of multiple manufacturers who have introduced the scheme as per company protocol.

Renault India October 2020 offers

Ongoing offers currently include a range of finance offers that ease the burden of purchase. This includes a special rate of interest at 3.99 percent on Kwid and Triber. Newly launched Duster 1.3L Turbo purchases comes with loyalty benefits of Rs 30,000, and an easy care package of 3 years or 50,000 kms. This festive season, Renault India will continue to rely on its existing lineup rather than previously thought, wherein a new vehicle was to enter the market.

In recent months, following the restart of business after a complete lockdown owing to the ongoing pandemic, Renault India has reported sales improvement. The brand finds a huge number of takers for its Kwid and Triber. Renault Duster, the longest running vehicle in its current lineup is still available for sale but doesn’t quite rake in huge volumes as it once did.

While all focus is now on the impending launch of what is commonly known as Renault Kiger, it probably will take a few more months for the company to go ahead with launch. Though it was earlier expected that the vehicle will be launched this festive season, the supposition now seems shelved.

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite

Following the global unveil of Nissan Magnite today, and an announcement that the vehicle will be launched in H2 FY21, it can be expected that Renault Kiger will be launched in 2021. With both vessels sharing a platform and competing in the same segment that is largely popular, and brings with it the hope of improved sales volume, things could get real busy, real fast.

For Renault, the launch is expected to improve its market share in India, and for Nissan, Magnite will determine, which direction the business would head towards. Nissan sales, including that of Datsun is shockingly low at present, and Magnite is meant to change that.