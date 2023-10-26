Renault Niagara Hybrid Pickup Concept Will Influence 8 Future Global Vehicles

Packing the most aggressive and adventurous design language the company has ever showcased, Renault Niagara concept will influence 8 new vehicles by 2027

The French carmaker, Renault, has unveiled a brand new concept in Brazil. Called, Niagara concept, it will play a pivotal role in inspiring designs for up to 8 new global vehicles by 2027. Niagara concept is a hybrid pickup truck concept with a small load bed and a lot of attitude. Most of its attributes, wouldn’t look out of place on a Dakar rally vehicle.

Renault Niagara Hybrid Pickup Concept

The company is on the verge of debuting production versions of up to 8 new global vehicles by the end of 2027. All of these will be targeted at international markets outside Europe. Vice President of Design at Renault, Gilles Vidal, has stated that the styling and design language that Niagara concept dons, is a preview for Renault’s international lineup in the coming years.

That said, Renault didn’t reveal whether this very Niagara pickup truck concept would ever make it to production to sit above Oroch, a pickup truck version of Duster. We wish that Renault did carve out a production model based on Niagara concept because of how stunning and adventurous it looks. It doesn’t share its design language with any Renault products currently on sale.

After seeing conservative design of Renault Rafale, this has to be company’s boldest and most adventurous design to date. Front fascia is strong and aggressive with a muscular bonnet, imposing grill and intimidating bumpers. Company’s logo is replaced with illuminated RENAULT lettering. There is a split headlight design, with LED DRLs above and headlamp units below. Tow hooks and real bash plates give it off-roady appeal.

In profile, Renault Niagara concept shows strong design elements with bulbous and squared-off wheel arches. Overall proportions are of an upright SUV with a small load bed, reminding us of Hyundai Santa Cruz, RAM Rampage and Ford Maverick. Wheels are large and high profile M/T tyres are larger along with a high ground clearance.

We can also see a real roof rack that can hold its large spare wheel along with two more wheels in the load bed and four flood lights, like on a Dakar Rally car. ORVMs are cameras in this concept. Rear door handle is mounted on C-pillar. The rear bed is not physically separated like in other pickup trucks that are geared more towards utility.

What powertrain options does it pack?

This Renault Niagara concept is based on a new modular platform, designed to be flexible for multiple sizes and accommodate multiple powertrains. Niagara concept measures 4.9m long and has a wheelbase of 2.95m. Where powertrains are concerned, Niagara concept is powered by an ICE engine, coupled with a self-charging 48V hybrid setup.

With E-Tech Hybrid 4X4 powertrain, the electric motor could power rear wheels, while front wheels are driven by its engine. Renault states that Niagara concept can stay in fully-electric mode for half of one’s daily commutes. Although, an exact all-electric range figure was not revealed.