Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Magnite, Kiger, Triber, RediGO

February 2022 sales decline for Renault and Nissan India are reported at over 40 percent each

February 2022 has been particularly difficult for Nissan and Renault India. Both manufacturer’s reported YoY sales decline at over 40 percent each. The Nissan brand also absorbs Datsun sales.

As expected, Nissan Magnite sales top the chart. However, sales fell to 2,059 units, down from almost 3k units. Volume loss stood at 932 units at 31.16 percent decline. The vehicle made up for almost 84 percent of Nissan and Datsun sales last month.

Nissan Sales Breakup Feb 2022

Datsun Redi-Go sales fell 239 units, down from 889 units. Volume loss stood at 650 units. YoY decline is reported at 73.12 percent . Nissan Kicks sales are reported at 158 units, down from 263 units. Volume loss stood at 105 units at about 40 percent decline.

Go+ and Go sales fell to naught. A year earlier, sales for both cars were at a collective 101 units. Total sales fell to 2,456 units, down from 4,244 units. Volume loss stood at 1,788 units at 42.13 percent decline.

Nissan and Datsun MoM sales decline in similar territory. Magnite sales fell from 3,827 units to a volume loss of 1,768 units. Sales decline stood at 46.20 percent. Nissan Redi-Go sales fell from 273 units at volume loss of 34 units at 12.45 percent decline. Nissan Kicks sales was marginally better, up from 150 units at 5.33 percent growth. Mom total sales fell from 4,250 units at volume loss of almost 1.8k units. Sales decline was reported at 42.21 percent.

YoY Renault Triber sales fell to 2,397 units, down from 3,553 units. Volume loss stood at 1,156 units at 32.54 percent decline. Kiger sales fell to 2,247 units, down from 3,226 units. Volume loss stood at 979 units at 30.35 percent decline. Together, both cars accounted for just over 70 percent of company sales.

Renault Sales Breakup Feb 2022

Renault Kwid sales fell to 1,924 units, down from 3,927 units. Volume less than halved at just over 2k units. Sales decline is reported at 51.01 units. The company has stopped Duster sales. Total sales for February 2022 is reported at 6,568 units, down from just over 11k units. Volume loss stood at 4,475 units at 40.52 percent decline.

MoM sales decline is reported at 19.10 percent. Sales fell from 8,119 units to a volume loss of 1,551 units. Triber sales fell from 2,722 units at volume loss of 325 units. Sales decline is reported at just below 12 percent.

Renault Kiger sales fell from 3,053 units. Volume loss stood at 806 units at a sales decline of 26.40 percent. Renault Kwid sales fell from 2,344 units. Volume loss is reported at 420 units following 17.92 percent decline. Even with 3 manufacturers working together, group sales stood at a mere 9,024 units.