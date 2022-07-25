Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup June 2022 – Magnite, Triber, Kwid, Kiger

Magnite along with Triber, Kwid and Kiger steered the two automakers to YoY and MoM growth in June 2022

Nissan and Renault have both registered sales growth on YoY and MoM basis. Nissan sales were flat in June 2022 at 3,515 units when compared to 3,503 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales improved 65 percent from 2,131 units sold in May 2022. Renault on the other hand, posted a 53 percent YoY growth in sales to 9,317 units from 6,100 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales were up 86 percent from 5,010 units sold in May 2022.

Renault Sales June 2022

Renault had the Triber 7 seater MUV at No. 1 in June 2022 with 3,346 units sold. This was an 87 percent YoY growth over 1,790 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also improved 59 percent from 2,110 units sold in May 2022.

Kwid hatchback sales increased 18 percent YoY and 68 percent MoM to 2,560 units in June 2022. This was against 2,161 units sold in June 2021 and 1,520 units sold in May 2022. Renault Kwid was the 12th best-selling hatchback in the country in the past month.

Increased demand was also seen for the Renault Kiger. Sales increased 68 percent YoY to 3,411 units in the past month from 2,035 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales increased 147 percent from 1,380 units sold in May 2022.

Renault had sold 114 units of the Duster in June 2021 but has since discontinued the model. The next-gen model is being planned for launch in India. They are also mulling launch of the Kwid electric version in India.

Nissan India Sales June 2022

The Nissan Magnite remained the highest contributor to the carmaker’s sales in June 2022 with 3,331 units sold. This was a 2 percent YoY growth over 3,252 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales improved 73 percent from 1,920 units sold in May 2022. Nissan Magnite is currently available in five trims namely XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O).

Nissan has achieved the 1 lakh booking milestone and delivered 50,000 units of the Magnite. To celebrate this, they have introduced new Red Edition. Magnite Red Edition is offered in three variants of Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition.

At No. 2 was Nissan Kicks of which the company sold 184 units in June 2022, up 119 percent over 84 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 13 percent when compared to 211 units sold in May 2022. From April 2022, Nissan discontinued the Datsun brand that included models such as Redi-GO, GO+ and GO which had seen sales of 149 units, 12 units and 6 units in June 2021 respectively.