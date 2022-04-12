Renault, Nissan Sales Mar 2022 – Magnite, Kiger, Triber, Kwid (Datsun At 0)

Nissan Magnite was the best-selling model in the company lineup while Triber and Kiger added good numbers to Renault sales

Nissan and Renault sales have dipped on a YoY basis but improved significantly where MoM sales were concerned. Magnite contributed maximum numbers to Nissan sales in March 2022 while the Triber was the best-selling model in Renault lineup.

At No. 7 on the list of best-selling OEMs last month, Renault India sales stood at 8,518 units in March 2022, down 31 percent YoY over 12,356 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales, however, improved 30 percent over 6,568 units sold in February 2022. Renault currently commands a 2.7 percent market share, down 1.2 percent over 3.9 percent held in March 2021.

Renault India Sales Breakup March 2022

Taking a look at Renault car sales breakup, Triber sales stood at 3,561 units last month. This was a 14 percent YoY de-growth over 4,133 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales improved 49 percent from 2,397 units sold in February 2022. Renault Kiger followed quickly with sales of 2,496 units in March 2022, down 35 percent over 3,839 units sold in March 2021. It was, however, a 11 percent MoM growth from 2,247 units sold in February 2022.

Kwid sales were at 2,461 units last month, down 40 percent from 4,132 units sold in March 2021 but with a 28 percent MoM growth from 1,924 units sold in February 2022. Renault India has discontinued Duster SUV.

Nissan India Sales Breakup March 2022

Sales of Nissan India dipped 25 percent to 3,007 units last month. This was against 4,012 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales grew by 22 percent from 2,456 units sold in February 2022. Magnite was responsible for most of these sales for Nissan India. At 2,945 units, sales were down 2 percent YoY over 2,987 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales improved 43 percent from 2,059 units sold in Feb 2022.

Nissan India also celebrated an important milestone where the Magnite was concerned. They rolled out 50,000th unit of Magnite from their production plant in Chennai. Nissan Magnite, in the sub 4 meter SUV segment, takes on the Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0 liter petrol engine making 100 hp power and 160 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox as standard along with a CVT option. Nissan Kicks sales, on the other hand, stood at 65 units in March 2022, down 54 percent over 141 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales dipped 59 percent from 158 units sold in February 2022.

Datsun car sales for the month were 0 units. Redi-GO, GO+ and Go – all 3 Datsun branded cars posted 0 sales in March 2022. Go and Go+ had sold 0 units in Feb 2022 as well. Redi-GO sales in Feb 2022 had stood at 239 units. Datsun brand has been discontinued from international markets. It is not clear if Datsun’s journey has come to an end in India as well.