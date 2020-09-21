Renault Triber AMT, Manual Prices increased – Old vs New Price List

This is the fourth time to date that Renault has hiked prices of the Triber

Renault has once again hiked prices of the Triber in India. Launched just over a year ago in August 2019, this is the fourth time that the automaker has increased prices. During most price hikes, the base variant did not get any price hike. However, in the latest price hike, prices of all variants has been increased.

In January 2020, when the company updated the engine from BS4 to BS6 emission norms, the price hike ranged from Rs.4,000 on the RXE with the increase from Rs.4.95 lakhs to Rs.4.99 lakhs; going up to Rs.29,000 on the top of the line Triber RXZ variant which saw an increase from Rs.6.49 lakhs to 6.78 lakhs. Prices were again increased in April 2020. This time price hike was os Rs 4,000 for all variants, except for base RxE.

Latest Sep 2020 Price Hike

The Renault Triber RXE variant was till now a sub Rs.5 lakh offering. However, with the latest price hike up to Rs.13,000, it can no longer make such claims. This price hike now put the Triber base variant at Rs.5,12,000. It is offered exclusively with manual gearbox unlike the other variants that get both MT and AMT options.

The current price increase ranges from 11.5k to 13k. The steepest increase of 13k is reserved for RxE, at Rs 5.12,000 now. Both, RxZ and RxZ AMT see a price revision of 12.5k, with RxZ now being costlier at 6,94,500, and RxZ AMT at Rs 7,22,000. Both RxL and RxT along with AMT versions are costlier by 11.5k at Rs 5,89,500 for RxL, and Rs 6,39,500 for RxT, Rs 6,29,500 for RxL AMT, and Rs 6,79,500 for RxT AMT. All prices are ex-sh, Delhi.

Sales performance

Renault India has reported a 41 percent increase in sales in August 2020 with 8,060 units sold during the month, up from 5,704 units sold in August 2019. The Triber accounted for sales of 3,906 units in the past month as against 2,490 units sold in the same month of the previous year, noting a YoY volume increase of 57 percent. While the Kwid has long been the company’s No.1 selling car, the Triber has taken its place with the Triber, tanks to the new automated manual transmission variants being much in demand.

Renault Triber MPV is in the sub 4 meter segment measuring 3,990mm in length, 1,739mm in width and 1,643mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 2,636mm and ground clearance of 182mm. In its 5 seater avatar, the boot space stands at 625 liters which dips to 320 liters in 6 seater format and down to 84 liters in a 7 seater makeup. The third row seats can be completely removed and second row can be folded down to enhance storage space.

Engine specifications on the Renault Triber includes a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine that makes 70 hp power and 96 Nm torque mated to 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT options. Reports suggest that the company could also introduce a new 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 100 hp power.