Revolt Electric Motorcycle Bookings Open From Tomorrow – Deliveries Expedited

Revolt has claimed to increase production in order to cater to unprecedented demand

Last month Revolt stopped accepting bookings for its electric motorcycles- RV300 and RV400 due to heavy pending orders. The company came out and said that it had to do so because of excessive demand. The electric bikemaker has now resumed accepting fresh orders for both RV300 and RV400 from June 18th, 12 PM onwards.

Currently, Revolt conducts its business in India across six cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad but plans to expand to 35 cities in the near future. A media release from the company states that the brand will be re-opening only after confirming delivery dates for all existing orders in hand.

Less Waiting Period

To this effect, Revolt has decided to bring forward delivery dates for the bookings made by customers prior to this. These bookings were earlier slated to be honoured in the latter part of the current year.

In addition, the company claims to have increased its production capacity, therefore, clearing pending deliveries faster. This should put an end to long waiting periods one was earlier subjected to with Revolt electric bikes and shorten the gap between booking date and delivery.

New Name

Revolt has a completely contactless online booking system and interested consumers can register their bookings by visiting the official company website and clicking on the “Notify Me” tab. Another major development took place when the company decided to be renamed as RattanIndia-Revolt now. The former is one of the principal investors in Revolt Motors and hence the name addition.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Rajiv Rattan, Chairman, Revolt and RattanIndia Enterprises said, “We’ve been witnessing a delightful response for Revolt bikes. We are happy to see Revolt is growing rapidly and we look forward to expanding the electric eco-system in the country. With a huge demand for electric motorcycles in the market, we are confident that Revolt will fulfil the rapid shift towards EV mobility with an ecosystem which is environment friendly and sustainable in the country.”

RV400, RV300: Specs & Features

Coming to specifications, RV400 is driven by a 3kW (Mid Drive) motor which derives its energy from a 72V, 3.24kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack and returns a torque output of 54 Nm. This powertrain offers an ARAI-certified range of 156km per charge and a top speed limited to 85 kmph.

The electric motorcycle also benefits from the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo-fencing, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and kilometres travelled as well. It also gets the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap the bike’s battery within 60 seconds.

On the other hand, RV300 is propelled by a smaller 1.5KW Hub Motor which is paired with a 60-volt, 2.7 kWh lithium-ion battery delivering a range of 180km on a single charge. Both bikes come with USD forks up front and a fully adjustable mono-shock at rear. Additionally, both models feature three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport each suiting to the riding style and needs of the rider.