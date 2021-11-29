Revolt Electric Motorcycle Price Hike By Rs 18k – Battery Warranty Reduced

Revolt is planning to launch a new entry-level electric motorcycle that will sit below the RV400 in company lineup

Revolt Motors has increased prices of its flagship offering RV400. The electric motorcycle garnered a fair bit of attention at the time of its debut since it was the country’s first AI-enabled two-wheeler. The bike also flaunted a unique design which attracted many buyers.

Revolt Electric Price Nov 2021 – RV400 Prices Increased

The company has now increased prices of RV400 by a significant margin of Rs 18,000. Previously, the electric motorcycle was priced at Rs 1.07 lakh and after the latest revision, it will be available at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh.

For Mumbai, the price now stands at Rs 1.26 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The latest price hike has already come into effect. In fact, this price increment will also be applicable to customers who have booked an RV400 before it was announced.

This will probably come as a jolt to all who were awaiting delivery of this electric motorcycle. Revolt Motors is communicating to such customers that the hike is because of a sudden and significant increase in the raw material cost.

Battery Warranty Decreased

The EV manufacturer has conveyed that it will be unable to deliver bikes at the price prevailing at the time of booking. Not just prices but Revolt has also reduced warranty on offer in the battery pack of RV400. When launched in 2019 first, Revolt offered a class-leading battery warranty of eight years or 1,50,000 kilometres (whichever comes first).

This was also one of the numerous reasons why consumers shifted from IC engine-powered two-wheelers to a battery-powered motorcycles. The battery in RV400 now gets a six years or 1,00,000 kilometres warranty (whichever comes first). This means a reduction of two years and 50,000 kilometres.

Despite a reduction in battery warranty coverage, Revolt still offers the most comprehensive warranty package than any other two-wheeler brand in the EV space in India. Other two-wheeler EV manufacturers like Ather Energy and Ola Electric only offer a three-year warranty on their respective batteries. However, the company has not yet commented on the reason behind the reduction in battery warranty.

Revolt expansion in India

Earlier in October this year, Revolt announced that it will expand its footprint in the country by establishing itself in 70 cities in the coming months, covering 26 states and union territories in India. Currently, Revolt retails RV400 in just six places in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Powering RV400 is a 72V 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery that sends power to a 3 kW electric motor which dishes out a peak output of 5 kW power and 54 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 85 kmph and offers a claimed range of 156 kms on a single charge.

