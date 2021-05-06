Revolt Electric Motorcycles Bookings Closed As Demand Increases

RattanIndia backed Revolt has paused accepting any fresh bookings on its website following overwhelming response from the consumers for the RV 300 and RV 400

RattanIndia has recently marked its entry into the two wheeler EV space through investment in Revolt Intellicorp Pvt Ltd. The company has noted high demand for its two electric bikes RV 300 and RV 400 and have hence stopped accepting any further bookings on the company website.

The company will re-open bookings once current orders are met. The new acquisition will see the company old 50 percent stake in Revolt while Rajiv Rattan will be Chairman of the board of Revolt.

Revolt has its production set up in Manesar in Haryana and presence in Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The company produces two electric bikes the RV 300 and RV 400, both of which offer a range of 150 kms on single charge, a top speed of 100 km/h and have battery charging time of 4 hours. The company offers a warranty of 1,50,000 kms on the 3.24 kWh battery, the highest offered by any other two wheeler electric vehicle maker in the country.

Revolt Intellicorp Expansion Plans

Revolt has announced fresh capital investment to expand both its distributor and service network to 35 cities across India. This investment of Rs.150 crores funding from RattanIndia Enterprises Limited will go a long way in not only expanding the company foot print across India but also in other South Asian markets.

Revolt electric motorcycle RV400 prices increased to Rs 1.04 lakh are priced at Rs.95,000 and Rs.1.19 lakhs via a one-time payment plan while a monthly payment plan is also on offer with total payments working out to a bit more. Following the price hike, booking amount and EMI plans for the RV300 start at Rs. 7,199 and Rs. 3,174, respectively while the RV400 can be booked for Rs. 7,999 with EMIs at Rs 4,399.

RV 300 is the smaller of the two electric bikes. It rides on a 1,350mm long wheelbase, down 30mm as compared to that seen on the RV 400. It also has a lower has a kerb weight down 7 kgs as compared to the 101 kg weight of the RV 400 but offers a higher range as offered by the RV 400.

In Eco mode, the bike is capable of 180 kms on single charge while in Normal and Sport mode, this goes down to 110 km and 80 km respectively. Top speed is however lower at 65 km/h. RV 400 boasts of a compact design. It receives adjustable foot pegs and plastic surrounds on its headlamp. It gets a bolt on sub frame, USD fork and monoshock and disc brakes.

ARAI claims a range of 156 kms for the RV 400. The RV 300 and RV400 are the country’s first AI enabled electric two wheeler offerings and do not have any direct rivals.