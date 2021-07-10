Revolt Electric Motorcycles New Batch Ready For Dispatch To Dealers

Revolt Motors announced today that their latest batch of electric motorcycles is ready for dispatch from company plant

One of the fastest growing electric two wheeler brand in India, Revolt Motors has been struggling to keep up with the demand. Bookings for their electric motorcycles are closed currently, as they have already received enough orders and the company does not want to collect huge booking orders, which will only result in huge waiting period for customers.

Instead, Revolt opens bookings every few weeks, collects enough orders so that they can meet demand for the time being. The last time Revolt electric motorcycle bookings were open, was about 3 weeks ago. The demand was such, that in a matter of 2 hours, the company had to close booking window. In that short window, they collected orders worth Rs 50 crores.

New Batch Ready For Dispatch

There is no update as to when the bookings will re-open. But there is good news for those awaiting delivery of their Revolt e-bike. The latest news from Revolt Electric is that the new batch of e-motorcycles RV300 and RV400 is now ready for dispatch to dealers. Existing dealer network is in cities of Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai.

Revolt has not release exact number of electric motorcycles which will be delivered under the latest batch. Owners who are awaiting deliver, can check the progress via the new VOLT feature. Revolt launched VOLT feature for buyers who are awaiting delivery. Via this, awaiting buyers can track the progress of their e-bike from booking stage to delivery.

Thanks to rising fuel prices, and updated FAME-II policy, there is a renewed interest in electric vehicles across India. If that was not enough a booster, some state governments are adding even more benefits. For example, Gujarat recently announced added benefits for EV buyers. This has made the Revolt motorcycle buyers avail benefits of upto Rs 68,000 in the state.

Revolt e-Bikes

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors has received outstanding demand for both the RV400 and RV300. The RV400 gets a 3.24 kWh Lithium ion battery pack that offers 72 V power, a top range of 150 kms on a single charge while offering a top speed of 85 kmph. The battery pack comes in with a warranty of 8 years/1,50,000 kms and free maintenance for 3 years/30,000 kms along with product warranty for 5 years/75,000 kms.

The Revolt RV300 receives a 1.5 kW motor with a 2.7 kW battery pack. This smaller capacity powertrain allows for a range of 80-150 kms on a single charge and a top speed of 65 kmph. Its key features include internet and cloud connected features and MyRevolt App.

Revolt, in association with Google is offering a connected helmet with the RV400. It is an accessory which allows the bike to start with the command – Revolt Start. It also gets the dedicated mobile app that offers features such as satellite navigation, bike locator, real time bike information and diagnostics and geo-fencing.