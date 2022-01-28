Royal Enfield 350cc Custom In Army Green – Looks Ready For Battle

Known for their rugged, go anywhere character, Royal Enfield motorcycles are among the preferred choice of Indian Army

While Royal Enfield bikes are available in various colours, the olive-green shade is probably the most noticeable on the streets. For folks living near a cantonment or border areas, olive green coloured Royal Enfield bikes used by military personnel are quite easy to spot. These are mostly in matte finish. To add some extra punch to the olive-green shade and make it more appropriate for civilian use, ‘Eimor Customs’ has come up with a custom-made Royal Enfield Standard 350.

Custom Royal Enfield Standard 350 styling

The bike used for this customization project is Bullet 350. A number of cosmetic changes have been introduced to improve overall look and feel. In a way, this custom bike also celebrates the greatness and achievements of the Indian Army.

What immediately grabs our attention is the deep olive-green shade of the bike. It comes in glossy, almost mirror-like finish, which is a real treat for the eyes. Links to the Indian Army are detailed in the form of various insignias such as ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and ‘Service Before Self’. These can be seen on the fuel tank and side box cover.

Indian Army insignias are in golden shade, which stands out against the glossy olive-green paint. Much of the bike’s components such as engine, alloy wheels, frame and exhaust have been blacked out.

In other changes, the custom bike gets a front fender ornament in the form of a thin metal strip. Headlamp has been customized with 5-stars in golden shade, indicative of the position of Field Marshal in the Indian Army. Field Marshal is essentially a 5-star general, the highest possible rank in the Indian Army. It is more of a ceremonial or wartime rank. It has been awarded only two times in the history of the Indian Army.

Another key update is the exhaust, which is likely to be an aftermarket unit. It is a lot sleek and curvy in comparison to the relatively thicker, cylindrical shaped unit used on Bullet 350. Stock tyres have been replaced with dual-purpose block-pattern tyres at both ends. Rest of the bike is largely the same as the stock Bullet 350.

No performance updates

This customization project focuses on cosmetic enhancements. Engine and other hardware have been retained in their original form. Current-gen Bullet 350 is powered by a 346cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine that churns out 19.1 bhp of max power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Suspension system comprises telescopic forks at front and twin rear shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload. Braking system comprises 280 mm disc at front and 153 mm drum brake at rear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Bullet 350 will soon be launched in its next-gen avatar, wherein it will get an all-new engine and chassis. These updates will be the same as already introduced with Meteor 350 and Classic 350.

1 of 10

Source