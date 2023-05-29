Royal Enfield 450cc Bike Spotted With Accessories – Scram 450?

Royal Enfield 450cc bike is likely to be a variation of RE’s 390 Duke rival, with Scrambler-y design bits

Expanding product portfolio to include new and exciting body styles is Royal Enfield’s newest agenda. The Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer has found unprecedented response in the past couple of years. Resulting in utter dominance in neo-retro and classic motorcycles in India and global markets.

Extending this popularity to multiple new segments is key to broadening Royal Enfield’s current horizon. Ride with Kali channel recently uploaded a video about RE’s new 450cc motorcycle which could either be Scram 450 or Roadster 450 (390 Duke rival). This test mule even features a set of accessories as well.

Royal Enfield KTM 390 rival – Is it a Scram 450 with slicker tyres?

Speculations suggest Royal Enfield is foraying into street-naked motorcycles to rival the likes of KTM 390 Duke as well. If we look at Royal Enfield’s arsenal of test mules, there is a motorcycle that fits the bill perfectly. There is a sportier (by Royal Enfield standards) test mule spotted testing alongside Himalayan 450.

If this is Royal Enfield’s sportiest motorcycle, the recent test mule is a slightly ruggedised version of that which is likely to take the Scram 450 name. On closer inspection, it has very minimal body panels, a smaller subframe and a single-piece seat. All these are similar to its Roadster counterpart.

What Scram gets additionally is saddle stay along with jerry can mounts. This version is likely to sport block-pattern tyres and not a lot more. Round headlights lend it a neo-retro look. It will share the same 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with similar power and torque figures.

Remember Bullet Trials? A similar strategy, where Royal Enfield can carve Scram 450 and Street 450 from a similar product. This particular test mule had accessories too. A rear top box, a small windscreen and bar-end mirrors. Unlike a Himalayan 450, Scram 450 skimps on USD telescopic forks too. Alloy wheels seem to be 17 inches at both ends.

Royal Enfield is planning three different motorcycles on its 450cc platform. First of the lot will be Himalayan 450. Scram 450 and KTM 390 rival street bikes will follow later. Himalayan 450 will be the heaviest of this lot. Only Himalayan 450 is getting USD telescopic front forks. Both Scram 450 and Street 450 will get conventional telescopic front forks.

What to expect from the upcoming Street 450?

LED headlights, sleek horizontal seat-integrated LED tail lights, LED turn indicators, rear mono-shock, round ORVMs, single-piece seat, 35 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque, a 6-speed gearbox are some of the likely elements with Scram 450 and Street 450. Rivals include BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke, Yezdi Roadster and more.

Given the sheer number of motorcycles that Royal Enfield currently is testing, we would wager that Royal Enfield Street 450 is likely to launch by the end of 2024. We expect Himalayan 450, Bullet 350 and Classic 350 Bobber to hit the road first. Royal Enfield has a four motorcycles per-year strategy and it would be interesting to see which of these many motorcycles will see the light of day first.