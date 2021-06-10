Royal Enfield 650 Scrambler Is Trail Ready – Modified From INT 650

Customized Interceptor 650 has the looks and aptitude for some exhilarating off-road fun

In addition to domestic market, Royal Enfield 650 twins have emerged as popular options in several global locations as well. The twins are also preferred for customization projects. Glimpses of the latest mod job with Interceptor 650 come from far far away Argentina. This time the bike gets transformed into a rugged looking scrambler. This project has been executed to perfection by leading custom motorcycle builders STG Tracker.

Interceptor 650 scrambler design and features

Overall styling of this custom Interceptor 650 scrambler looks familiar to that of Triumph scramblers. To ensure that the essence of Royal Enfield is not lost, the bike modifiers have retained key components such as the round headlight, fuel tank and frame. And of course the engine has been left untouched as well.

The list of changes is pretty long and includes block patterned knobby tyres. These will ensure that much needed traction on dirt roads and slush. At the front, the stock fender has been removed and replaced with a custom raised fender in metallic shade. Vital parts have been given enhanced protection, for example, the headlight that gets a metallic mesh grille.

Similarly, a large bash plate has been installed at the bottom to protect the engine. The bash plate has perforated design theme with small holes that compliments the bike’s rugged character.

Another notable change is the custom side mounted exhaust system. This is wrapped in a metallic heat shield that has the same styling as the bash plate. At first glance, these are the features that immediately grab your attention.

In other changes, the customized Interceptor 650 gets custom tail light and minimalistic tail section. The custom seat also looks classy in its tan leather finish. As compared to the stock version, this custom bike looks taller. This is likely due to the raised suspension as well as knobby tires.

No engine tweaks

The stock engine has been left untouched in this customization project. The 648cc, parallel twin, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled unit is capable of generating 47 bhp of max power at 7150 rpm and 52 Nm of max torque at 5250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 utilizes a tubular steel frame with bolted trussing. Suspension system comprises standard front forks and twin coil-over rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm disc at the front and 240 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.