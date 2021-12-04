Royal Enfield 650 Twins Anniversary Edition Prices Leak Online

120th year anniversary edition Interceptor and Continental 650 GT feature black-chrome tank and blacked out components

120 years is a long time. Royal Enfield has packaged this journey as 120th year Interceptor and Continental 650 GT anniversary edition motorcycles. The first step was taken in November of 1901, when the first RE bike was launched in London.

To celebrate this, Royal Enfield has launched special edition Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. These limited edition motorcycles come with rich black-chrome colour offerings with handcrafted brass tank representative badges.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins Anniversary Edition Prices

In all 480 units will be available worldwide. 60 units each of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be available in India, South-East Asia, Americas and Europe markets, respectively. Which equates to 120 units in the 4 aforementioned business regions.

In India, these will go on sale on the 6th Dec 2021, that is day after tomorrow. It will be only sold via online mode. 60 units of each INT650 and 60 units of GT650 are available. Registrations have been open since a few days. All 120 units are expected to go get sold off in a few seconds.

As per the Royal Enfield official configurator, price of the fully loaded Interceptor 650 Anniversary edition is Rs 4.5 lakh. Price of the RE Continental GT 650 Anniversary edition is Rs 4.8 lakh. All prices are on-road, Chennai. The prices include genuine RE blacked-out kit, which is priced at Rs 18.5k for INT 650 and Rs 19.5k for the GT650. These anniversary editions also come with extended warranty of 2 years (worth Rs 4.7k), in addition to the standard 3 year warranty.

Black chrome tech

Chroming was carried out by an alternate, sustainable trivalent eco- friendly process. Black chrome tanks are complemented with blacked out components, engine, silencer and other elements in black. Genuine Motorcycle Accessories include black flyscreens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar end mirrors amongst others.

The die-cast brass tank badge is crafted in collab with multi generational ‘Sirpi Senthil’ artisans family from Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. The collab is a first of its kind. The rich black-chrome tank colour scheme is developed in-house with chroming tech that’s eco-friendly at the manufacturing factory in Thiruvottiyur, Chennai – India.

120th Year Anniversary edition Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650s will feature hand-painted pinstripes. Tank top badge features an unique serial number of each motorcycle. This indicates it’s one of 60 in the four regions it’s going to be sold in. The side panel decal is an ode to Royal Enfield’s 120 years.

RE 650 twins popularity

Inspired by the Enfield Interceptor 750 and Continental GT 250 from the sixties, the 650 twins continue to strengthen Royal Enfield’s export business. Market reach too has been improved by foraying into new countries. It’s no surprise that both offerings were a perfect selection for anniversary homage. Company’s teams across UK and India have worked on this special offerings.