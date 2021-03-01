Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser KX650 Spied Testing With Pillion

Royal Enfield is working on at least two new derivatives of its well received 650 cc parallel-twin platform

Royal Enfield’s product pipeline for this year looks very exiting. The company is in the process of transforming its entire portfolio, representing a clear shift in the paradigm. In order to achieve its long term goal of establishing leadership in the global medium displacement motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield needs to aggressively expand its product lineup, offer cool new features and increase the overall quality. That is exactly what brewing at the brand’s tech centers in India and the UK.

Royal Enfield cruiser 650

Following the strong response to its flagship twin-clinder 650 cc models, Royal Enfield is working on variant extensions on this platform in a bid to cater to wider tastes.

First hint of a new family member was provided in the form of KX bobber concept at the EICMA 2018. After almost two years, first prototypes of a 650 cc twin-cylinder cruiser started to appear in public last year.

A near production ready prototype of the Royal Enfield cruiser 650 has been spotted up close once again in Chennai, giving us a proper idea on what to expect. The latest spy shot shows the test mule being tested with pillion. It is to be noted that RE is also working on a roadster variant which is sufficiently different from this cruiser as well as the existing Interceptor 650.

With a low seat height, quintessential feet-forward riding position and a front heavy stance, the Royal Enfield cruiser 650 sticks to the script. The test mule appears to be riding on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels just like the Meteor 350.

The circular headlamp, turn indicators and taillight set a retro-classic tone and the simple fuel tank (we liked the KX’s unit better though) and instrument dial fit right into the scheme of things. Speaking of the instrument dial, it will incorporate Tripper Navigation system which is currently available in Meteor 350 and updated Himalayan.

Hardware

In the interest of economies of scale, Royal Enfield is likely to carry forward the existing 650 cc twin-cylinder, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces 47 hp and 57 Nm of torque in its current state of tune. The 6-speed transmission with tweaked ratios should make for good mile munching. The video gives us a sample of how the motorcycle sounds like and we like what we hear.

In a first for modern Royal Enfields, the cruiser 650 is equipped with an inverted telescopic front fork. The rear employs traditional twin shock absorbers.

Rivals

Globally, the Royal Enfield cruiser 650 will be aimed at the likes of Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Harley Davidson Street, Honda Rebel, and so on. In India, the upcoming medium displacement motorcycle is expected to be have a starting price a shade under INR 3 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a compelling proposition.