Royal Enfield 650cc Spied With Fairing – Conti GT 650R Launch Plan?

With 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque, Royal Enfield GT-R 650 will offer brisk performance like regular Conti GT 650

Royal Enfield has exemplary experience in extracting the most out of a given platform. Its current J-Series platform and 411cc platform have spawned multiple flavours of motorcycles. The company’s 650cc twin-cylinder platform was offered in two options as well. One, a relaxed classic named Interceptor 650 and other, a sporty Cafe Racer named Continental GT 650.

A Super Meteor 650 or a Thunderbird X 650, and a 650cc scrambler are also in the works. We have seen another version of GT 650 named GT-R 650 that races in Continental GT Cup. GT-R 650 is not on sale.

Royal Enfield 650cc Spied With Fairing

But it seems that Royal Enfield is toying with the idea of launching a faired Continental GT 650. A new RE 650cc test mule has been spied in Chennai. It dons a bikini fairing that amplifies GT 650’s retro appeal even further. For starters, the fairing that this test mule is equipped with, is very similar to the Royal Enfield GT-R 650 race bike.

Speaking of GT-R 650, it gets a single seat and a retro bikini fairing at the front that adds a lot of old-world charm to the already charming Continental GT 650. Mechanically, Royal Enfield GT-R 650 was kept identical. To make it race-worthy, weight was reduced by as much as 25 kg from the stock. Heavier exhaust was replaced with a lighter and free-flow unit. Electricals like headlights, blinkers and the lot were discarded as well.

RE Conti GT 650R got lower set clip-on handlebars than stock and rear-set pegs along with a belly pan which is required in a racing bike. Other changes include a revised front sprocket and slick tyres. If Royal Enfield had come up with a fully-faired GT 650 like Cerra GT 865, it would be rad.

Conti GT 650R test mule is of Dux Deluxe colour and has been spotted with a remote adjuster for its rear twin shock absorbers. This feature is likely for suspension tuning by the tester and is highly unlikely to make it to production. Continental GT 650 is also spotted testing with alloy wheels that might make it to GT-R 650.

What To Expect?

Production-spec version of the test mule is likely to be called GT-R 650 and will get a bikini fairing that extends to its fuel tank. Same round headlight unit with a halogen bulb is likely to be retained. Due to added fairing, front blinkers will be repositioned.

Standard ORVMs are replaced by bar end units on this test mule. Test mule has mounting points in place for a full set of fairing as well. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield may also offer the fairing as an accessory for existing customers as well.

Aftermarket accessories for Royal Enfield are in abundance, including a fairing for 650. So, RE might offer a fairing for Continental GT 650 in the form of a genuine accessory. We can expect a slight price bump for Royal Enfield GT-R 650 over regular Continental GT 650. Launch can take place sometime in 2023.

