Royal Enfield April 2021 Sales – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Electra, Himalayan

Royal Enfield reports total sales in April 2021 at 53,298 units at 10 percent MoM decline

The start to FY22 is one of sheer uncertainty. What seemed like a few good months was quite simply a prelude to absolute resolution. In this environ of daily death and destruction, auto manufacturers are putting their best strategies forward to move from day to day as best as possible.

Royal Enfield has reported domestic wholesales for April 2021 at just below 50k units. YoY comparison is impossible considering the nationwide lockdown through April 2020 when manufacturing and sales had been stopped. A year later, there’s more business for businesses, and more affliction for citizens.

Domestic sales in April 2021

Of total sales, domestic sales in Apr ’21 accounted for 91.54 percent of volumes. MoM decline stood at 18.92 percent, down from 60,173 units. Volume decline stood at 11,384 units. Of this, the 350cc segment accounted for 46,561 units. It also makes up the bulk of domestic sales at 87.36 percent. MoM decline stood at 20 percent, down from 58,471 units. Volume decline is reported at just under 12k units.

The 350+ cc accounted for 6,737 units contributing to 12.64 percent of domestic sales. MoM sales fell by 11 percent, down from 7,587 units. Volume decline stood at 850 units. Exports is reported at 4.5k units. This accounts for 8.46 percent of total sales for Apr ’21. MoM exports fell by 23.38 percent, down from 5,885 units. Volume loss stood at 1,376 units.

Total sales last month is reported at 53,298 units. MoM sales decline is reported at just below 20 percent. Sales fell from just over 66k units. Volume loss stood at 12,760 units. Best selling motorcycles include Classic 350, Meteor, Bullet, Electra. Himalayan and 650 Twins also registered decent numbers.

New motorcycles from Royal Enfield

It’s not difficult to see why MoM sales was inevitable. Each year one witnesses a sales push in March on account of a new financial year approaching. This inevitably implies a revised price list across manufacturer product portfolios prompting purchase decisions. Add to this the continuous growth in infection numbers across India through April 2021.

Given the current situation, states have in recent weeks announced curated lockdowns. This means, dealerships across key markets are yet again shut for business. Apart from the sales end, production end activity too is being constantly monitored.

This also puts focus on impending launches. Following the launch of Meteor, Royal Enfield is geared up to launch a bike in the 350cc segment and 650cc segment. The latter helps the manufacturer expand its global footprint in the mid-segment. The recently launched Meteor will be retailed in USA in select trims.