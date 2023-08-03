Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Again – Exhaust Note Thump-tastic

Thump and Rumble: Classic 350 Bobber’s Roaring Symphony, Handlebar Hijinks

With the exception of a taller handlebar, Royal Enfield Bobber 350 doesn’t get a lot of Bobber-name-worthy elements and attributes. Of all recent Royal Enfield test mule appearances, Himalayan 450, Roadster 450, Scram 650, and Shotgun 650 (rumoured names) are more frequent. Also, Bullet 350, Classic 650 and other test mules have made multiple appearances. But Classic 350 Bobber sightings are less frequent.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber was previously spied in April 2023. This is the second time, test mule spyshots have surfaced online. In the video, we can even hear the sweet and soft thump of its beating heart as well.

Spy Games: Classic 350 Bobber Spied in Action

Bobber 350 is essentially a Classic 350 with slight modifications. If we think in that direction, all 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles emerge from the same base vehicle. In previous sightings, test mules revealed a single-seat layout.

In the recent spy video, we see a double-seat model. So, Royal Enfield is likely to offer both seating variants. Or rear seat could be optional. Hey, it is supposed to be a Bobber. It is extremely similar to Classic 350. Wheelbase is not extended like that of a Bobber and riding dynamics should remain the same.

There are differences, though. Headlight is still the same 7” round unit. But it now gets LEDs from factory, similar to the 650s. Tail lights and indicators seem to be similar to Classic 350’s, with LEDs instead of halogen bulbs. Instrument cluster is similar to Classic 350 and gets a Tripper Screen too.

In terms of primary aesthetic differences, Classic 350 Bobber gets White-walled tyres. Previous test mules had White-walled tyres with a teal tint to them at both front and rear, while new test mules have fully white walls. Only, front white wall is dirty. Rear grabrail is new too and chunkier than Classic 350’s.

Same DNA, Different Swagger: Classic 350 Bobber

There is a single-sided exhaust and is different from Classic 350’s. It gets a black finish along with engine bay. Exhaust note is starkly similar to other J-Series motorcycles in the company’s portfolio. Main differences lie with ergonomics as there is a new handlebar. This new handlebar is the only Bobber element in the whole bike.

This new handlebar enables an upright and relaxed posture which should help in mile munching (or km munching). Suspension is still RSU telescopic at the front and twin shock absorber at the rear. There are single-disc brakes at either ends and Dual-Channel ABS will be standard. Engine will be the same 349cc with 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.