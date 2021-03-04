Royal Enfield Cruiser 650 Ground Clearance Detailed In New Spy Shots

The upcoming 650cc cruiser twins are likely to offer different riding dynamics and wear different monikers

Royal Enfield fans are an excited bunch as the company has plans to launch multiple new products, hence every spy shot of an upcoming motorcycle gets noticed. While the company has quite a few exciting launches headed in the coming future, one of the bikes that has garnered a lot of attention is the brand’s upcoming 650cc cruiser.

Test mules of the cruiser have been spotted on multiple occasions over the past year or so but only a couple of months we came to know that there might be more than one derivative of the upcoming bike. It might be the case of two different models or two different variants of the same model.

Building on the popularity of 650cc Twins, this new cruiser will share its underpinnings as well as its power source with the twin roadsters. The first hint of a new addition to the Royal Enfield family was dropped at the EICMA 2018 where it showcased the KX Bobber Concept. When the first prototype was spotted last year, it bore a lot of resemblance with the concept displayed at EICMA.

Design Highlights

Among the two derivatives of the cruiser spotted earlier, one boasts of a traditional cruiser setup with forward-set footpegs, a wide handlebar and a typical low-slung stance. The other one has a more conventional upright seating position with center-set footpegs and slightly shorter handlebars. While the former is expected to wear a brand new name tag, the latter is expected to wear the branding of either Classic 650 or Meteor 650.

Cruisers generally have a longer wheelbase and low seat height. This combination probably results in lower ground clearance. The latest spy video is credit to way2speed. As can be seen above, the video gives a better idea about the ground clearance of the 650cc Cruiser.

Design-wise, both motorcycles adopt retro classic elements although the KX650 looks like a proper cruiser while the other one is a classic roadster. The former also wears a fatter 130 section of tyres and a larger rear fender. Common design elements on both bikes include a retro-styled round headlamp, a low split-style saddle and twin exhausts. A pillion backrest could be offered as an accessory on both bikes.

Expected Hardware, Features & Powertrain

As mentioned earlier, both bikes will share underpinnings with the current 650cc Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT. However, suspension setup is likely to be different. These cruisers are expected to feature upside down USD forks at front and twin shock absorbers at rear which are mounted at a greater angle than what is seen on 650 Twins.

Disc brakes on both ends are almost a given. Other features expected to be on offer are dual-channel ABS, slipper and assist clutch and a semi-digital instrument console with a dedicated pod for Tripper Navigation.

As far as powertrain is concerned, it will draw its power from the familiar 648cc parallel-twin air-cooled motor that cranks out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a six-speed gearbox. More details on these motorcycles are expected to be furnished ahead of their launch. We expect at least one of them hit showrooms by the end of this year.