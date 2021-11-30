Royal Enfield Cruiser 650cc Super Meteor Spied – Cruising At 130 Kmph

Royal Enfield will launch the upcoming 650cc cruiser called Super Meteor sometime next year in India

Royal Enfield is planning to expand its 650cc portfolio which currently boasts Interceptor and Continental GT. The third model in this 650cc range would be the upcoming cruiser tentatively titled Super Meteor 650. Test mules of the motorcycle have been spotted on numerous occasions in recent months.

The cruiser has been spotted testing yet again, this time near ECR in Chennai. The latest set of spy images are credited to automotive enthusiast Deepthi, who has stated that the bike was seen cruising at over 130 kmph. The spy shots present a clear image of the upcoming motorcycle sans any noticeable camouflage.

The motorcycle was earlier reported to officially debut at the latest edition of EICMA 2021, however, that wasn’t the case. The bikemaker instead pulled off a surprise by revealing a concept prototype named SG650 which was a preview to the upcoming bobber based on the same 650cc platform. In its production form, the motorcycle could be named Shotgun.

Royal Enfield Cruiser 650cc – Typical Cruiser Styling

Coming back to Super Meteor, flaunts a typical cruiser stance with neo-retro styling elements. Some notable highlights include a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split seats, dual exhaust in chrome finish and broad rear fenders.

The rearview mirrors on this test mule appeared to be aftermarket units while the stock units were circular. Grab rails are integrated into back support for the pillion. Interestingly, this test mule didn’t seem to carry a front windscreen but the mounts are easily noticeable.

Ergonomics of the upcoming cruiser are said to be relaxed with comfortable riding posture thanks to a low saddle, a wide pulled-back handlebar, and forward-set footpegs. The motorcycle could be seen riding on wire-spoked wheels as well as alloy wheels depending on the variants on offer.

Expected Features & Specs

On taking a closer look at its front end, we can notice a large circular dial in its instrument console accompanied by a small dial which is most likely to be the display for Tripper Navigation. Other features expected to be on offer include all-LED lighting and a USB charger.

Powering Super Meteor 650 will be a familiar 648cc parallel-twin, oil-cooled motor which already does duty on Interceptor and Continental GT. This unit pumps out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch. The difference between Super Meteor and the current 650 twins is that the former gets a pair of upside-down forks instead of conventional telescopic forks.

The rear suspension comprises twin shock absorbers. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends accompanied by a dual-channel ABS as standard. Upon launch, the 650cc cruiser could be priced around Rs 4.0 lakh (ex-showroom).