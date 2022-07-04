Royal Enfield Digital RSA Via Mobile App Launched – Classic, 650 Twins, Meteor

With RSA, Royal Enfield aims to utilize its relatively widespread dealer network to offer more value to customers

Royal Enfield has been the strongest player in the modern retro classic motorcycles. Bajaj, Yezdi, Jawa and Honda have been trying to get a piece of the pie, even though they’re successful in their own ways, Royal Enfield is a force to be reckon with. It has held its dominance successfully and has been branching out both vertically and horizontally to stay ahead of the competition.

The name Royal Enfield invokes a certain nostalgia in motorcycle fans around the world. My uncle used to have a diesel-powered one in matt green shade and I loved it as a child. My father, however, chose a vastly superior and utterly reliable 4-stroke Hero Honda CD-100 SS.

It is already 30 years old and will probably outlive me too. But I wish he had bought an inferior Royal Enfield back then. It wouldn’t be pristine now like CD-100 is, but it would’ve been like an art piece trophy that I would love to look at. And with the new Digital RSA launched, maintaining REs and getting support is easier than ever before.

Royal Enfield Digital RSA services

To offer its customers more value from its relatively vast dealer network, Royal Enfield had launched 24X7 RSA (Roadside Assistance) services in India as well as in markets abroad. Until now, to avail RSA, you would have to call their customer care. But now, the process has been made much simpler with Digital RSA.

Owners of Royal Enfield motorcycles (Bullet, Meteor, Classic, Electra, 650 Twins, Himalayan) who have valid RSA, can now get help with the touch of a button. All they have to do is open their RE app and request RSA. RSA assures that a technician will be deployed to the customer’s breakdown location for minor faults and immediate repair requirements.

RSA also assures that this conveyance and labour costs are covered by Royal Enfield and the customer only has to pay for parts that aren’t subjected under warranty or company’s AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract). According to RSA, mechanical, electrical and crash incidents that happened anywhere on National highways, State highways, or motorable roads within mainland India are will be handled on spot or towed to the nearest service station if necessary.

RSA Validity

If a customer wants service at his home or office, RSA services are limited to 2 interventions per contract. Other than just breakdowns related to mechanical, electrical and crashes, Royal Enfield RSA also covers flat tyre assistance (payable), battery drain (battery payable), incorrect fueling, fuel delivery (payable for up to 5 litres), key lockout (payable for locks and keys) and medical referral (payable for medical attention). Digital RSA is only available for India as of now.

In global markets like Australia, Europe and North America, RSA is complimentary throughout the warranty period. In India, however, it is only complimentary for the first year and then it has to be renewed on a yearly basis for a nominal price of around Rs. 1000.