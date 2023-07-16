Royal Enfield Electric Bobber By Bulleteer Customs – 90 Kms Range

With around 5 kW of power from its rear hub motor, Royal Enfield Electric Bobber by Bulleteer Customs can travel 90 km on a single charge

Electric mobility is currently every automobile manufacturer’s future plan. The new wave of electric mobility is engulfing almost all automotive segments including 2W, 3W, 4W and even commercial trucks. Legacy motorcycle brands like Royal Enfield is also getting ready to enter this segment.

Royal Enfield EVs launch is still some years in the future. But what if you wanted your old Bullet modified into an EV? An innovative marriage between old school and new age, isn’t it? Bengaluru-based Bulleteer Customs has done just that. Let’s take a look.

Royal Enfield Electric Bobber

Bulleteer Customs first showcased it at Royal Enfield Mania half a year ago. More recently, BikeWithGirl conversed with Ricky, owner and benefactor of this insane build. This is a custom motorcycle with Royal Enfield’s original chassis with modern electric powertrain.

Even though it has ‘Gasoline’ written on its custom fuel tank for irony, this is a fully electric build. Donor vehicle is a 1984 Royal Enfield Standard, previously owned by Ricky’s father.

The best thing about this motorcycle is not that it is electric. Instead, it is the attention to detail that Ricky has put into it. Battery cover is custom made to resemble a large engine with chrome finish fins. Ricky got this project done in less than a week.

There is a large battery pack in the original chassis with candy red finish, where the engine used to be. Battery and motor controller are in its fuel tank. A 5 kW rear hub motor drives this vehicle. Battery takes 6 hours to fully charge and ekes out 90 km of range per charge.

An absolute eye-candy!

Because it is electric, it has a reverse function too. There are aggressive clip-on handlebars, machine-finished wheels, single disc setups at both ends, a custom instrument cluster unit, fat tyres, round headlights, and a lot of charisma and attitude about it. It looks so surreal and unreal at the same time.

Riding posture reminds me of Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 with front-set footpegs like a cruiser and far-set handlebars like a track machine. BikeWithGirl asked Ricky what the cost would be to recreate a Royal Enfield Electric Bobber for customers with an old Bullet. He replied that there would be multiple choices in battery size and motor power. But a figure of around Rs. 3 lakh to 3.5 lakh is most probable, excluding donor vehicles cost.