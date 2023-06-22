Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Production Version Render – 6 Colours

Royal Enfield can launch the first of its electric bikes in 2025, based on an entirely new platform

It is known that Royal Enfield is working diligently to develop its electric bikes. As the ICE portfolio also needs to be handled simultaneously, it may take a couple of years before the first Royal Enfield electric bike debuts. It will be an entirely new journey for the company, quite like starting from scratch.

Launch of Royal Enfield electric bikes has been delayed due to the pandemic. It is not certain if prototypes have been developed or things are still on the drawing board. Test mules are yet to be spotted, although OEMs are known to test new products at overseas locations as well.

Only evidence is a glimpse of Royal Enfield Electrik 01 Concept that was leaked online last year. To get a better idea about Royal Enfield’s electric bike, Pratyush Rout has come up with a digital render based on the leaked concept.

Royal Enfield electric bike render

While the body details have changed, the core silhouette is still familiar to current bestsellers like Classic 350. Retro bits have been retained, as seen with the round headlamp and rear-view mirrors and teardrop fuel tank. The latter is there just for the aesthetics, although it can have a compact storage space on the inside.

Another interesting detail is the front girder fork, usually seen with vintage motorcycles. It is not certain if the production variant will have this feature or not. Girder forks have long been replaced with standard telescopic forks and USD forks. The battery pack housing is completely covered with rugged looking panels. The deep grooves on the panelling ensure a distinctive character for the bike. The triangular boxes towards the rear exude a sense of familiarity with the current range of Royal Enfield bikes.

Colour theme comprises the primary shade, along with a contrasting colour used to highlight the bike’s outer layers. The contrasting shade is also used on the headlamp cowl, graphics and alloy wheels.

Royal Enfield electric bike performance, range

In terms of performance, Royal Enfield electric bike will have capabilities similar to its 350cc siblings. The first launch could be a roadster, meant for city commutes. Other formats such as electric ADVs and cruisers can be introduced at a later date. Range of Royal Enfield electric bike could be around 100 to 150 km.

As Royal Enfield bikes are preferred for their large size, installing a higher capacity battery pack shouldn’t pose any major challenges. But this approach can clash with the company’s focus on affordability. It is imperative that a middle ground be discovered to ensure an optimal mix of performance and affordability.

Royal Enfield has mega plans for electric segment, as evident with investment commitments worth Rs 2,000 crore. This will be part of the PLI scheme and spread over a period of five years. Royal Enfield is also expected to make investments for developing charging infrastructure across the country.

