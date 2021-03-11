Royal Enfield GT 650 RS Custom In Association With Crazy Garage

This custom-built RE Continental GT 650 is a tribute to naked race bikes of the 1980s

Lot of Royal Enfield owners love aftermarket customisation. This has resulted in RE having a dedicated division that looks to tap into all beautifully developed custom motorcycles. The Chennai-based bikemaker even invites designers and modifiers to showcase their skills on a Royal Enfield bike and etch their names in the global motoring world.

Recently, the company commissioned a custom-built Continental GT 650 race bike made by Crazy Garage in South Korea. It has been personally built by the founder of Crazy Garage, Kim Chi-Hyun, who is renowned for his race-inspired customs and has made a name for himself in the west too.

Development of GT 650 RS

His skills caught the attention of Royal Enfield’s head office, who asked him to build this GT 650. Aditya Malaker, who is part of Royal Enfield’s custom program team said that they have been closely watching Crazy Garage for some time now.

Chin-hyun already has made a custom GT 650 to race but this new bike is a whole new beast altogether. Re-christened ‘GT 650 RS’, this Continental GT 650 is one of the most heavily modified Royal Enfield bikes we have come across.

Overall styling of GT 650 RS reminds us of the glory days of AMA superbike racing of the 1980s before fairing became the standard norm in motorsport. When Royal Enfield contacted Chin-Hyun, he was asked to build a custom motorcycle that is unique in style and yet keeps the original DNA of Continental GT which is ready to hit the tracks. Apart from the engine, which has seen a fair share of mods itself, it is safe to say none of the components have been carried over from the donor bike.

Customised Design & Hardware

All parts are custom-built starting from the handlebar, frame, a single-piece stepped-up seat, etc. It gets custom free-flowing dual exhaust pipes on the same side. Being a track-focused bike, ABS and all extravagant electronics have been removed.

It gets a simple instrument cluster consisting of a STACK analogue racing tachometer and a Yoshimura digital temperature gauge. A Lithium-ion battery has been used to supply energy to a small halogen headlight, LED taillamp and the starter motor.

The most significant mod job is the new custom fuel tank which has to be hidden underneath the seat. It has been made from thin-gauge steel and installed on a new fiber-reinforced plastic tail section that has been welded to the modified rear frame.

It is evident that focus has been laid on functionality instead of looks. Its hardware wears a completely different look with the custom-built frame suspended on Custom 43 USD forks at front and a TTX mono-shock at rear from Öhlins.

The rear shock absorber is now attached to a single-sided swingarm borrowed from a 90s Honda VFR400R. Anchorage is taken care of by a Brembo system at front consisting of calipers, new rotors and an RCS master cylinder. Custom carbon ducts have been incorporated to keep the discs cool under pressure.

Powertrain Customisation

The primary customisation has been made to its heart which comprises new cycle parts such as a hot camshaft, high compression pistons and a heavy-duty clutch. Fueling is managed by a Dynojet Power Commander that compensates for the absence of an airbox. Its oil cooler has been repositioned to the front of the motorcycle in-line with other race-spec bikes.

All these modifications must have surely amplified the engine’s output quite a notches higher, although exact figures haven’t been revealed. For reference, Continental GT 650 gets a 648cc parallel-twin motor which cranks out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque.

