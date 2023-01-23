Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 All Digital Speedo, Console – Spied

With a new engine displacing around 450cc, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is likely to make around 30 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque

Royal Enfield’s extended testing periods are not a new thing. After launching Super Meteor 650 recently, RE is set to launch their new 450cc platform spawning multiple derivatives. One of them is the much awaited Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield’s future proposed models based on this 450cc platform are five in number. Out of which, Himalayan 450 and Hunter 450 are likely to be lead vehicles and will spawn derivatives like a tourer, cafe-racer with fairing and a full-fledged Scrambler as well. First of the bunch is likely to be Himalayan 450 and undergoes most frequent testing.

Himalayan 450 All Digital Screen

Currently, Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 features a busy cluster of dials. It has an analog speedo with a tiny LCD screen below it for odo, gear position indicator, and some other info. Besides that, we have a smaller analog dial for the tachometer. Below it are two circular dials. One analog fuel meter and one digital compass.

A circular Tripper navigation screen is also there in this already-busy cluster in a jugaad fashion. Overall, it looks all cluttered. With the new gen Himalayan, RE has solved that problem. New H450 features just one large circular display which is likely to be an LCD or even a TFT unit. This large canvas should be enough to show all of the info that old Himalayan did.

Another appreciable aspect of this new instrument cluster is that it is angled toward the rider. When touring, it falls into the rider’s peripheral vision and negates a need to look away from the road in order to grasp vehicular data. This might not be an ideal solution when standing and blasting on the trails. But, that is not likely to be an everyday occurrence.

Specs & Features

We already knew that Royal Enfield has equipped the upcoming H450 with USD forks. These new spy shots reveal that it is from Showa. They don’t seem to be adjustable for rebound and compression, though. However, this is still a test mule and production-spec model might feature rebound and compression adjustability.

Rear will be suspended by a mono-shock unit and is also likely to be from Showa. Exact engine specs are not yet known. But it will displace around 450 cc to make around 30 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque. Power will be regulated by a 6-speed transmission and is likely to feature liquid cooling.

There are a lot of rivals getting prepped. Sharpening their blades to rival Himalayan 450 is the new Hero MotoCorp Xpulse which is likely to feature around 400cc engine and 2023 KTM 390 Adventure.

