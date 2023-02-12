Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Exhaust Note Sound – New Spy Video

With its aggressive styling and improved performance, Himalayan 450 is expected to emerge as a more popular choice than the existing 411cc model

Royal Enfield has been making the right moves in its evolution, which has helped the company to maintain a sizeable lead over rivals. After establishing its dominance in 350cc and 650cc space, Royal Enfield is now focusing on 450cc segment.

It is expected that the first 450cc bike from Royal Enfield will be Himalayan 450. It was spied recently and appears to be in production-ready form. Apart from Himalayan, Royal Enfield’s 450cc range will also have Hunter 450, a cafe-racer, tourer and a scrambler.

Himalayan 450 exhaust note, features

With its new bikes, Royal Enfield has been working to improve the aural experience. Instead of the typical loud dug-dug sound, new RE bikes have a more refined exhaust note. This is applicable for Himalayan 450 as well. While the throaty feel is still there, the output is more restrained and mellowed. At higher revs, the exhaust note sounds even smoother.

Although it shares the same name, Himalayan 450 is a lot different from existing 411cc Himalayan. It comes across as more agile, which implies that the bike can be used for both commuting and touring needs. It is not burdened by the bulky-looking racks that existing Himalayan has. Some key highlights include high-mounted secondary fender, compact windscreen, round headlamp, circular rear-view mirrors, sleek turn signals, curvy fuel tank and stubby exhaust.

Himalayan 450 has a new circular instrument display, which could be an LCD or TFT screen. This update has helped reduce clutter in the cockpit area. The screen is fairly large and should be able to display a wide range of information. Another advantage is that the screen is positioned at almost 90° angle. This will ensure that users don’t have to take their eyes off the road when looking at the instrument console.

Himalayan 450 has relaxed ergonomics with raised handlebar and centrally placed footpegs. Rider seat height is quite low, which should ensure improved balance and handling. The bike is also designed in a way that makes it easier to ride standing up.

Himalayan 450 performance, specs

Himalayan 450 is expected to deliver around 35 bhp of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield is likely to aim at achieving a level of performance that either matches or exceeds numbers of rivals. Himalayan 450 will go up against the likes of KTM 390 Adventure and upcoming Hero XPulse 400. The engine onboard Himalayan 450 will have a 6-speed gearbox. It is expected to get liquid cooling.

Test mules of Himalayan 450 have been spotted with USD front forks from Showa. However, these don’t seem to have an adjustability function for rebound and compression. At rear, the bike has monoshock suspension. It has disc brakes at both ends and is expected to get dual-channel switchable ABS. Himalayan 450 could get advanced features such as ride modes and ride-by-wire system.