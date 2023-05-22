Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 wheelbase in focus – Is this the longest RE?

The new 450cc engine on Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is likely to generate around 30 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox

Royal Enfield Himalayan is a very popular motorcycle which has captivated ADV fans not only in India, but in global markets as well. Current version is based on the 411cc platform. Royal Enfield is readying a 450cc platform to spawn 5 different motorcycles. First of which, will be Himalayan 450.

The new spy shots lend a whole new perspective on how long Himalayan 450 will be, thanks to a really long wheelbase. Visually longer than Himalayan 411’s 1,465mm wheelbase. If that is the case, Himalayan 450 will be the longest wheelbase in Royal Enfield’s product portfolio. Also, there is a very good possibility that Himalayan might not come with 21” front wheel as standard.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 may not get 21″ front wheels as standard

Royal Enfield’s new camouflaging strategies involve cardboard and plastic corrugated sheets as well. Automotive enthusiast Guru Prasad Viswanathan spotted this test mule. The new spy shots lend perspectives, two of which are of stark prominence.

One, Himalayan 450 will pack a really long wheelbase. And two, this test mule seems to be equipped with a 17” or 18” front rim. It could be the camera’s angle or uneven terrain, but this wire-spoke front rim doesn’t look like it is 21” in size as outgoing Himalayan 411 and previous test mules.

This might be a conscious choice by Royal Enfield to offer a low seat height for shorter riders. Something similar to KTM 390 Adventure V with suspension components from 390 Duke. Most Himalayan 450 buyers in the future might appreciate this gesture as it aids in handling this motorcycle and flat-footing capability. This version will have reduced ground clearance. Current Himalayan 411 has a 17” rear wheel. New Himalayan 450 could sport an 18” rear wheel like that of an Xpulse 200.

Longer wheelbase increases straight-line stability

Other notable elements include USD front telescopic forks and rear mono shock unit (both non adjustable), a large circular instrument console, a tall windscreen, a stubby exhaust (not very up-swept) and luggage mounts at front and rear, LED headlights, LED tail lights and LED turn indicators.

The new 450cc engine will produce around 30 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque. This new engine gets a liquid-cooling setup and is likely to feature a 6-speed gearbox. The long wheelbase will enhance straight-line stability and cross-wind protection. High ground clearance should ensure acceptable lean angles as well.

Launch of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected later this year, at the EICMA 2023. It could be priced in the Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh range. More details will be revealed as the launch date gets closer.