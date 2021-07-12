Royal Enfield Himalayan, 650 INT, 650 GT – New Price July 2021

Despite price corrections, the RE Interceptor 650 and GT 650 continue to be the most affordable in its segment

The month of July 21 has opened with almost every two and four wheeler maker announced price hikes. The company’s cite rising input costs as reasons for this price hike, making it imperative to pass on some impact of additional cost to customers.

Hero MotoCorp was the first two wheeler maker to introduce new and increased pricing this month, the second this year, the earlier being in March 21. Royal Enfield has also resorted to a price hike across segment. The Classic 350 received the maximum price hike to breach the Rs 2 lakh mark. Newer versions of the Himalayan Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 have also received price hikes.

RE Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan, that came in with a new and updated design earlier this year, is the only adventure bike from the Chennai-based bikemaker in the country. The adventure bike is presented in 6 different colour options of Gravel Grey, Mirage Silver, Lake Blue, Rock Red, Granite Black and Pine Green

The minimal price hike is of Rs.4,470. This is for the Mirage Silver and Gravel Grey coloured model. The earlier pricing of Rs 2,01,314 has been increased to Rs 2,05,784. Himalayan Lake Blue and Rock Red can now be had at Rs 2,09,529, up 4,544 from an earlier pricing of Rs 2,04,985 while the Himalayan Granite Black and Pine Green get a price hike of Rs 4,616 from Rs.2,08,657 to Rs 2,13,273.

Royal Enfield has also increased the prices of its flagship motorcycles, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, in India. RE Interceptor 650, one of the more popular bikes in the market, sees its prices hiked in the range of Rs 6,151 and Rs 6,486.

The Interceptor 650 in Orange Crush, Ventura Blue and Canyon Red schemes is now priced at Rs 2,81,518 while the Baker Express, Sunset Strip and Downtown Drag variants carry a price tag of Rs 2,89,805. The top of the line Mark 2 Chrome variant sees its price now increased to Rs 3,03,620 from an earlier price of Rs 2,97,134.

Continental GT prices increase depending on the choice of colour. Prices are higher by Rs 6,379 for the Racing Green and Rocker Red variants, Rs 6,538 for the Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm and Rs 6,809 Mr. Clean variant. The new prices now stand at Rs.2,98,079, Rs 3,06,368 and Rs.3,20,177 respectively. Despite the fact that both the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have have seen a substantially higher pricing as compared to prices when they were launched, they still remain the most affordable 650cc parallel twin bikes in the country.

New RE Himalayan 650, Classic 350

As per reports, there is a new Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 in the making. The model is under development at the company’s UK based technical center. There is also a new gen Classic 350 being tested ahead of launch in India and initial models have also been moved into company showrooms and noted with several updates over its existing counterpart.