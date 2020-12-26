Himalayan Owner Modifies His RE With Suzuki 400cc Parallel Twin Engine

Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc single-cylinder engine – Here is an interesting modification job

Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most popular adventure tourer motorcycles in India. Apart from a decent experience on roads, its well proportioned dynamics provides a good off-roading experience. Although, its low power and torque output could be a slight bummer on rough terrains.

Fans of Royal Enfield are of the opinion that Himalayan should be offered with a larger engine, probably a twin-cylinder unit like the Interceptor and Continental GT which utilize a 650cc parallel-twin engine. As per reports, a more powerful Himalayan is in the making. But it will not come anytime soon, hopefully it arrives in 2022.

But before that, a workshop in Punjab has modified single cylinder Himalayan into a twin-cylinder Himalayan. Vlogger Abhinav Bhatt has shared a detailed video about this modified Himalayan Parallel Twin.

Updated Powertrain

The workshop has used a 400cc DOHC parallel-twin engine from a 1990s Suzuki GS400e. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and returns an output of 39 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. That is 15 horses more than the stock Himalayan. Moreover, this unit is a lot smoother and refined than the 411cc single-cylinder unit despite being a carbureted machine.

Plus the six-speed gearbox ensures a wider spread of torque which results in a linear delivery of power. According to Bhatt, this bike revs more cleanly and due to a twin-cylinder setup vibrations are almost nil. This modified bike gets two 36 mm Mikuni carburettors which ensures a better mixture of air and fuel.

Better Performance

Moreover, this twin-cylinder engine has been fitted into the same chassis with only minor tweakings to its dynamics. This bike now returns around 25 kmpl as average fuel efficiency. There is no alteration to Himalayan’s design what-so-ever barring the additional exhaust of the extra cylinder. Also, the exhaust note is throaty yet very refined and would definitely make for an effortless cruiser.

Abhinav claims, this modified Himalayan can do 140 kmph easily, without any exaggeration. The owner claims to have clocked a top speed of 150 kmph on the twin-cylinder Himalayan. This is certainly a lot higher than what a stock Himlayan could achieve.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield has started testing an updated Himalayan, which is said to come with a more refined engine, minor updates on design as well as new features (tripper navigation). Launch is expected to take place by March 2020.