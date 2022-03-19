Royal Enfield Himalayan Vs Scram 411 Vs Yezdi Scrambler – Comparison

Both Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Yezdi Scrambler are aimed at a similar section of buyers who opt for touring as well as scrambling on rough terrains occasionally

Royal Enfield has launched the much awaited Scram 411 in India at a starting price of Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Even before it got launched, Scram 411 has been compared closely with models- Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yezdi Scrambler.

The former since Scram is based on the ADV and is a more accessible derivative of the same. The latter because it is Scram’s sole direct rival currently in the Indian market. Now that we have got hold of Scram 411’s official details, we have pitted it against its two closest nemeses and checked how it fares against them on paper.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Vs Scram 411 Vs Yezdi Scrambler

Even though Scram 411 is based on Himalayan there have been quite a few changes that have led to varying dimensions. The most significant of those is a shorter 17-inch front wheel instead of a 21-inch unit in Himlayan which has resulted in a tighter rake angle for Scram at its front fork. It has also resulted in a reduction of wheelbase and ground clearance by 10mm and 20mm respectively.

Due to deletions of components like tank braces, front windscreen and luggage mounting rack at rear, kerb weight of Scram stands 14kg lighter than its ADV sibling. On the other hand, it is still 3kg heavier than Yezdi Scrambler. Both scramblers get same ground clearance but the one from Yezdi offers a much shorter wheelbase of 1403mm. Scram also receives the shortest seat height of 795mm.

Powertrain Specs

Both Scram and Himalayan are identical in this department as they are powered by the same 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, Yezdi Scrambler is powered by a smaller 334cc engine, however, this one produces a higher output thanks to a liquid cooler.

The powertrain in Yezdi Scrambler kicks out 28.7 bhp and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. At the same time, Royal Enfield siblings are offered a 5-speed gearbox.

Hardware Specs

Even in terms of hardware configurations, Scram 411 is almost identical to its donor model. Both are underpinned by a Half-duplex split cradle frame that is suspended on 41mm telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock at rear. However, front forks for Scram offer 10mm less travel than its adventure twin. In case of Yezdi, it features twin gas-charged shock absorbers at rear.

Scram and Scrambler have an exact same wheel configuration with the latter offering slightly fatter tyres at rear. Braking configurations are also similar for all three bikes with Yezdi offering a slightly larger 320mm disc brake at front. All three bikes offer dual-channel ABS as standard, however, Himalayan gets a switchable unit which lends it better control on rough terrains.

Prices

Scram has the lowest priced base model at Rs 2.03 lakh, followed by Yezdi Scrambler at Rs 2.07 lakh and Himalayan at Rs 2.15 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The same trend continues in higher variants as well but price differences are not alarming to affect one’s buying decision.