Royal Enfield Himalayan Vs Yezdi Adventure – Specs, Price Comparison

Yezdi Adventure matches spec to spec with its closest competitor Royal Enfield Himalayan

Classic Legends recently revived the Yezdi brand by dropping three bombs- Scrambler, Roadster and Adventure. Out of these three, Adventure is garnering a lot of attention for the sheer fact it looks so similar to Royal Enfield Himalayan which also happens to be its nearest rival.

Like Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure is also a purpose-built adventure bike and it shows in its design. Apart from their design, these two bikes are comparable to each other in a lot of ways. This article reflects how the new adventure bike from Classic Legends in the block stack up against an old seasoned rival, at least on paper.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Vs Yezdi Adventure – Specs

Starting with the powertrain, Himalayan obviously receives the larger 411cc SOHC engine which is surprisingly less powerful than the 334cc DOHC unit powering the Yezdi. While the former kicks out a peak power of 24 bhp, the latter pumps 30 bhp of maximum power. However, Himalayan does receive an advantage of slightly more torque which is achieved at a lower rpm than the Yezdi ADV.

While Royal Enfield offers a 5-speed gearbox, Yezdi utilises a 6-speed unit on its adventure bike. This should help the latter cruise on triple-digit speeds for longer durations. That said, Himalayan has a much simpler setup with its air and oil cooler as opposed to a liquid cooler in Adventure.

Hardware Configuration

When it comes to adventure motorcycling, dynamics of a bike is a very crucial aspect. While Himalayan is underpinned by a Half-duplex split cradle frame, Adventure is based on a dual cradle frame. Both frames are suspended on conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock. Further, both suspension units on both motorcycles offer the exact same travel of 200mm and 180mm at front and rear respectively.

Both bikes offer an identical ground clearance of 220mm, however, the saddle of Himalayan is more accessible at 800mm as compared to 815mm in Adventure. On the flip side, Yezdi is lighter at 188kg as opposed to 199kg of Himalayan. Both bikes ride on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels shod with dual-purpose tubeless tyres. In the braking department, Adventure offers a slightly larger disc brake at front.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Yezdi Adventure is the clear winner with a longer list of gizmos. For starters, Yezdi receives a fully digital instrument console as compared to Himalayan’s semi-digital unit. Both bikes receive Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, however, Yezdi gets three ABS modes (Road, Off-road, and Rain). Himalayan instead gets a switchable ABS. Yezdi also receives full-LED lighting which Himalayan misses out on.

Price Comparison

Coming to prices, boh bikes are precariously closely priced, however, the Royal Enfield is slightly more expensive than its Yezdi counterpart. Prices for Himalayan start at 2.14 lakh whereas Adventure is available at a starting price of Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). On paper, Yezdi Adventure certainly offers more value for money in comparison to Royal Enfield Himalayan.