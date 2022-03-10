Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Pillion Backrest Spied – Exhaust Note Captured

Royal Enfield is expected to launch Hunter 350 towards the end of 2022 – Most likely around Diwali

Modern classic roadsters are currently blue-eyed boys for the Indian motorcycle community. For a long time, this segment has been dominated by Royal Enfield. But in recent years, the Chennai-based bikemaker has faced challenges from new arrivals in this space including Benelli, Jawa, Honda and Yezdi.

That said, Royal Enfield still commands bulk of the market share in the segment of motorcycles with engine displacements ranging within 250cc and 750cc. To negate competition from other brands, Royal Enfield is developing a plethora of new models which will be hitting showrooms in coming months.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Exhaust Note

One of the most promising upcoming products from Royal Enfield is Hunter 350 which has been spotted testing on numerous occasions in recent months. The retro classic roadster has been spied testing yet again. A video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube by Power Stroke PS that also captures the bike’s exhaust note.

By the looks of it, the motorcycle looks almost production-ready with finished body panels. As usual with most Royal Enfield offerings, Hunter will flaunt a classic retro design with signature styling highlights such as a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat and a short rear section.

It features slightly rear-set footpegs in comparison to other 350cc siblings making for a sporty riding stance. An all-black theme on its running gear and internals further accentuates its sporty appeal. Another distinct highlight is a short side-slung upswept exhaust canister which is a first for a Royal Enfield.

The video posted above gives a sneak peek of the exhaust note which appears to be raspy. Other visual highlights include split grab rails and circular tail lamp and turn indicators. The test unit seen in the video posted above could be seen with a pillion backrest installed which is expected to be offered as an accessory.

Expected Features & Powertrain Specs

Coming to features, it is expected to boast a similar set of equipment like its 350cc siblings- Meteor and Classic Reborn. This includes a Tripper Navigation pod that displays turn-by-turn navigation on the instrument console when paired with the Royal Enfield App on a smartphone via Bluetooth. It should also receive a USB charger as standard.

Hunter 350 will be based on the same J1D platform which currently underpins Meteor and new-gen Classic. This chassis will be suspended on 35 mm telescopic forks at front and twin gas-charged shocks at rear. Braking duties will be carried out by single disc brakes on both wheels aided by a dual-channel ABS.

Powering Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be a familiar 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled OHC engine that kicks out 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. Although a specific launch timeline for Hunter hasn’t been revealed yet we expect it to make its debut during the second half of 2022, around Diwali festive season.