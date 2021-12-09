Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Leaks Via Official Video Of Himalayan 90 South

Upon arrival, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will take on the likes of Honda CB350RS and the upcoming Yezdi Roadking

Royal Enfield has many interesting projects up its sleeves, some of which will launch sometime next year. Two of those are Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650. Test mules of both upcoming motorcycles have been frequently spotted on country roads in recent months.

Speaking about the Hunter 350, it has now been leaked via an official video posted by Royal Enfield on their youtube. The video talks about the Himalayan, which is getting ready prepared for a journey to South Pole. RE has been testing the Himalayan extensively in Iceland for 2 years, and now the bike is ready for the 90 South expedition.

In the video, where RE experts are talking about the modifications done, challenges faced by them in developing this special Himalayan, they are showing their workshop too. It is in this workshop, that you get a glance of the upcoming Hunter 350.

Hunter is not the official name of this motorcycle. It is one of the many names that have been trademarked by Royal Enfield for their future motorcycles. It is believed that this one will be called. The rear half of the motorcycle is visible, also giving us an idea how the saree guard will be. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Jatin Veer Singh for sharing this update.

Hunter 350- Design

Royal Enfield Hunter will be a modern classic roadster based on the new J-series platform with a twin downtube frame underpinning Meteor 350 and the new-gen Classic 350. Spyshots suggest that RE Hunter will offer a commuter-like riding posture with a wide straight line handlebar and centre-set footpegs which result in a comfortable riding posture.

The roadster will likely be powered by a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled OHC engine that pushes out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties could be handled by 35 mm telescopic forks at front and twin gas-charged shocks at rear.

Braking duties will be carried out by single disc brakes on both wheels assisted by a dual-channel ABS. Take a look at the official RE video of Himalayan, which gave us our first official glimpse of the Hunter 350. The Hunter appears in the frame at about 1 minute 27 seconds mark.

Another video has surfaced on Youtube which shows both Hunter and Super Meteor being spotted testing their limits at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. Incidentally, it is the same venue where the first edition of the Continental GT Cup is being held. The first three rounds of this race are part of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship.

Super Meteor- Design

Many such prototypes of upcoming models were seen gliding through the race track. Super Meteor would be offered as the brand’s new flagship motorcycle, positioned above the current 650cc Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT. Launch of both Hunder and Super Meteor is expected in 2022.