Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Scrambler Spied With Himalayan

Upon its launch, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be competing against the likes of Honda H’Ness CB350, Jawa Forty Two

Royal Enfield has been busy developing new models for future as multiple test mules from the Chennai-based bikemaker’s assembly line have been spotted on various occasions in recent months. The new-gen Classic 350, Hunter 350 and a couple of new 650cc retro motorcycles are some of the new models expected to hit showrooms in the coming months.

The new Classic 350 is most likely to be the next big launch from Royal Enfield, although which model it will be preceding is yet to be known. Test prototypes of both 650cc bikes, as well as Hunter 350, have been very frequently spotted on Indian roads. Recently, a test mule of Hunter 350 was spotted on the Tindivanam-Melmaruvathur highway.

New Hunter 350 Styling

Like previously shot images, the latest test mule also flaunts common styling elements such as a slim teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, round halogen headlamp with chrome bezel, round turn taillight with turn indicators and black alloy wheels that have been wrapped by tubeless tyres.

The front suspension unit gets fork gaiters while the bike adopts an all-black theme for its mechanical components such as engine-gearbox assembly, handlebar, swingarm, exhaust pipe and footpegs. Overall, the bike exhibits a traditional retro-style classic design with hint of a scrambler.

Hunter 350 will be built on the new J1D platform which currently underpins Meteor 350, however, unlike the cruiser, the roadster will be tad sportier in essence. It gets a straight and wide handlebar with centre-set footpegs which makes the riding posture upright against the more relaxed posture in Meteor.

It also gets a shorter rear section in comparison to the cruiser. The latest spy pics also show a small backrest attached to the pillion seat, although it is most likely to be offered as an optional accessory.

Other Styling, Feature Highlights

Other styling highlights include a muscular front end, sweeping exhaust canister and wide tyres. One of the major additions will be a new Tripper Navigation Pod which offers turn-by-turn navigation on being connected to the Royal Enfield App on a smartphone with the help of Google Maps. The instrument cluster gets an analogue speedometer in addition to a digital display reading out information from the odometer and fuel gauge.

Powertrain Specs

Coming to specifications, Hunter 350 will be powered by a new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled OHC engine which returns an output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox and is considered to be more efficient and refined in comparison to the previous-gen 350cc powertrain.

As far as suspension setup is concerned, it will feature 35 mm telescopic forks at front and twin gas-charged shocks at rear. Whereas braking duties will be handled disc brakes on both wheels assisted by dual-channel ABS.

