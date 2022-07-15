Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specs Leak – Smallest RE Vs Classic, Meteor

Apart from being the smallest, Hunter 350 is also likely to be Royal Enfield’s most affordable motorcycle on offer today

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been in the news for so long that even Covid-19 memories seem like yesterday. Okay, not exactly. But you get the point. Royal Enfield has taken their sweet sweet time and now, finally, we can confidently say that Hunter 350 is a confirmed name and Royal Enfield will launch it soon.

We have seen multiple spy shots of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 test mules for a couple of years now. We have also seen Hunter 350 accessories too of which some are expected to be standard fitment on the top-spec variant of Hunter 350. These add-ons might be a part of variants or Royal Enfield might also offer them as accessories. These add-ons were a fly screen, pillion backrest, fork gators and a pannier too.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specs Leak

Recently, going by type approval certificate filed with NCT Delhi Transport Department, Hunter 350 is confirmed as the official name of Royal Enfield’s upcoming cruiser. It is based on Royal Enfield’s popular Meteor 350 platform which is dubbed as J-series platform.

According to the document, we can clearly see that Royal Enfield has gone with a smaller vehicle in size and it looks like it too. It measures 2,055 mm in length, 800 mm in width, 1,055 mm in height and has a 1,370 mm wheelbase. When compared to Meteor 350, Hunter 350 cruiser motorcycle is 85 mm smaller in length, 45 mm narrower, 85 mm shorter and has a 30 mm smaller wheelbase too.

Design-wise, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 seems to be heavily inspired by Triumph Street Twin which is not a bad thing if you ask us. The smaller than usual (with Royal Enfield standards) size comes together to form a handsome-looking modern retro motorcycle that exudes a ton of classic charm.

Hunter 350 vs Classic vs Meteor – Specs & Features

Hunter 350 will get the same J-series 349.34 cc engine as Meteor 350 and make 20 bhp according to the type approval certificate. Wheel sizes aren’t known yet, but we can say for sure that it will get alloy wheels that are identical in design to Meteor 350 alloy wheels.

It will also get disc brakes at both ends, but due to the lower price point, Royal Enfield might only offer single-channel ABS. Tripper navigation might not make it on Hunter 350 as a standard. It may be offered as an option. The round instrument cluster might be part digital and part analog like we have seen from Royal Enfield before.

Suspension components are identical to the ones found on Meteor 350. Due to the smaller overall size, we expect it to get around 12 litres of fuel tank capacity instead of Meteor 350’s 15 litres. Looking at the dimensions, we predict that Hunter 350 might weigh around 160-170 kg.

In terms of pricing, Hunter 350 is likely to be priced around Rs. 1.5 to 1.7 lakh (ex-sh). At this price point, it competes with newly launched TVS Ronin, Yamaha FZ25, Bajaj Dominar 250 and the likes. Royal Enfield will launch Hunter 350 on 7th August 2022. If Royal Enfield gets the pricing and product placement spot on, they have another winner at their hands.