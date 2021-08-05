Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied Again – New Look Front And Rear

Royal Enfield is working on an all new motorcycle which will likely be styled as a scrambler

After successful launch of Meteor 350, Royal Enfield will soon be introducing another new product in 350cc segment. It could be launched as ‘Hunter’, a name that was earlier registered by the company.

Royal Enfield Hunter design

Hunter does continue using the signature retro styling that Royal Enfield motorcycles are known for. That’s evident in features such as circular headlamp, round rear view mirrors and tear drop fuel tank.

However, the rest of the design is quite different from the current breed of Royal Enfield motorcycles. Hunter is relatively compact and has some unique features such as stubby exhaust, sleek seat design and short tail. Hunter also has a lower seat design as compared to exiting Royal Enfield motorcycles.

As some of these design aspects are entirely new for a Royal Enfield motorcycle, it has led to speculations that Hunter could be targeted at female bikers. Things like lower seat height and compact design would certainly be advantageous for female users. As the community of female bikers is on the rise in the country, the possibility of Royal Enfield launching a dedicated product for them could not be entirely denied.

Royal Enfield Hunter engine and specs

To minimize development costs, Hunter will borrow key components from recently launched Meteor 350. It will have the new J series 349 cc, air-oil cooled motor that is capable of generating max power of 20.2 hp and peak toque of 27 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With an SOHC setup, the new engine is a lot smoother and responsive, as compared to its predecessor. Vibrations have also reduced significantly with the new engine.

Hunter is expected to get Tripper navigation, a segment-first feature introduced with Meteor 350. It comprises a dedicated display screen that shows navigational directions for the destination. Tripper system works in combination with Royal Enfield app and Google Maps.

Launch of Hunter and other new products is part of the company’s strategy to introduce a new model almost every three months for the next seven years. Royal Enfield dominates the 200cc – 500cc segment with a market share of more than 85%. These new models will help the company to maintain its supremacy and possibly boost sales even further.

By expanding its product portfolio, Royal Enfield will be able to target a much larger customer base. It will also help the company to fend off competition from new products launched by rival two-wheeler manufacturers such as Honda, Jawa, and Benelli. With the cult-like following for its motorcycles, coupled with an extended range of new products and next-gen models, Royal Enfield is at an advantageous position to dominate this decade.

